Cowboyaki, gator pizza and cheeseburger ice cream on 2024 Calgary Stampede menu

A "Holy Boa" of soft shell crab, pork belly, and deep fried pickles is shown at a food preview for the Calgary Stampede in Calgary on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh THE CANADIAN PRESS

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 8, 2024 12:19 pm.

Last Updated May 8, 2024 12:26 pm.

CALGARY — The appropriately named “Cowboyaki” is one of the new offerings on the menu at this year’s Calgary Stampede.

The so-called Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth, running from July 5 to 14, unveiled its 2024 menu Wednesday.

Long gone are the days of corn dogs and funnel cakes as the festival is attempting to attract foodies willing to try the unusual.

Cowboyaki is play on takoyaki, which is a ball-shaped Japanese snack made of a wheat flour-based batter and cooked in a special moulded pan.

It is filled with meat floss, seaweed strips, pickled ginger, cabbage and large chunks of octopus.

The name was chosen from 1,300 votes from the community.

“Bringing our unique flavours to the Calgary Stampede is a highlight for us, and the community’s,” said Ying Yan Situ, the events and operations manager at Happy Fish Catering, which created the dish. 

“We’re thrilled to introduce the Cowboyaki, blending the best of Japanese street food with a Stampede twist.”

Other additions to the menu include cheeseburger ice cream, Mexican street corn ice cream, Pickle Fry poutine, and Oreo cheesecake mini donuts.

Another dish likely not for the faint of heart is Gator pepperoni pizza which includes tomatoes, mozzarella, caramelized onions and alligator pepperoni.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press

