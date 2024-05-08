B.C. government networks hit by ‘sophisticated cybersecurity incidents’: Eby

B.C. Premier David Eby listens during an announcement in Delta, B.C., on Monday, March 18, 2024. British Columbia's premier says the province has identified "sophisticated cybersecurity incidents involving government networks." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 8, 2024 9:06 pm.

Last Updated May 8, 2024 9:34 pm.

VICTORIA — British Columbia’s premier says the province has identified “sophisticated cybersecurity incidents” involving government networks.

David Eby says the provincial government is working with the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security and other agencies to determine the extent of the incidents, but there is no evidence at this time that sensitive information has been compromised.

Eby says in a statement issued late Wednesday that the investigation is ongoing and more work needs to be done to determine what information could have been accessed.

He says the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner has been informed of the incidents.

Eby says the government will be as transparent as it can “without compromising the investigation,” and will provide public updates.

In other incidents in recent weeks, hackers targeting B.C. libraries tried to extort payment not to release information about users, while retailer London Drugs was forced to shut its stores for more than a week to deal with a cybersecurity breach.

Biden says US won't supply weapons for Israel to attack Rafah, in warning to ally
Biden says US won't supply weapons for Israel to attack Rafah, in warning to ally

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he would not supply offensive weapons that Israel could use to launch an all-out assault on Rafah — the last major Hamas stronghold in Gaza — over concern for...

2h ago

Emotional apology at disciplinary trial from police superintendent charged with misconduct
Emotional apology at disciplinary trial from police superintendent charged with misconduct

An emotional apology from a high-ranking Toronto police officer at a high-profile disciplinary hearing on Wednesday. Supt. Stacy Clarke took the stand and spoke publicly for the first time, apologizing...

43m ago

Police back at Drake's mansion a day after shooting to deal with intruder
Police back at Drake's mansion a day after shooting to deal with intruder

A day after one of Drake's security team was shot while guarding the gates to his mansion, officers were back at the sprawling Bridle Path property dealing with an attempted intruder. Toronto police...

3h ago

Toronto cruise past Minnesota 4-0 in first-ever PWHL playoff game
Toronto cruise past Minnesota 4-0 in first-ever PWHL playoff game

Blayre Turnbull scored two goals to lead Toronto to a 4-0 win over Minnesota in the first-ever Professional Women's Hockey League playoff game on Wednesday. Natalie Spooner, with the opening goal and...

14m ago

2:34
Superintendent Stacy Clarke apologizes at police disciplinary hearing
Superintendent Stacy Clarke apologizes at police disciplinary hearing

An emotional apology from a high-ranking Toronto police officer in a high-profile disciplinary hearing. As Tina Yazdani reports, Superintendent Stacy Clarke gave a tearful testimony as she took the stand after admitting to misconduct.

3h ago

2:55
Diving into the Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef
Diving into the Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef

While speculation swirls around whether a recent Toronto shooting is connected to a rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, Erica Natividad speaks to one expert who says the focus should be on the music.

1h ago

2:17
Toronto couple steals back their own car
Toronto couple steals back their own car

After police delayed in locating the vehicle which was being tracked, the car owner decided to retrieve the car themselves.

10h ago

2:26
Toronto's latest murder victim described by friends as a 'gentle giant'
Toronto's latest murder victim described by friends as a 'gentle giant'

Toronto police are searching for suspects in a double shooting that left one man dead. Shauna Hunt with the latest on the victim and the investigation.
2:41
Canada Post considers eliminating daily mail deliveries
Canada Post considers eliminating daily mail deliveries

As Canada Post grapples with substantial losses, it is contemplating a significant revamp in the way Canadians receive their mail. As Tina Yazdani reports, one option on the table: bidding farewell to daily deliveries.

23h ago

