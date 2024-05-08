Dozens still missing after Monday’s South Africa building collapse. 7 confirmed dead

Residents watch rescue workers search the site of a building collapse in George, South Africa, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Rescue teams are searching for dozens of construction workers missing after a multi-story apartment complex collapsed in the coastal city have brought out more survivors as the operation entered a second night of desperate work to find anyone alive in the mangled wreckage. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

By Nqobile Ntshangase And Gerald Imray, The Associated Press

Posted May 8, 2024 6:54 am.

Last Updated May 8, 2024 7:56 am.

GEORGE, South Africa (AP) — Nearly 40 construction workers were still missing Wednesday in the rubble of a building that collapsed in South Africa on Monday as rescue teams continued to search for survivors for a third day in the wreckage of the unfinished five-story apartment complex.

Seven workers have been confirmed dead, while authorities in the city of George on South Africa’s south coast released new information on the injuries, saying 16 of the 29 people rescued from the debris were in a critical condition in hospitals and another six had life-threatening injuries. They said 39 workers were still unaccounted for and buried in the rubble of concrete and mangled metal scaffolding.

The collapse of the building that was still under construction sparked a desperate rescue effort that has seen specialist disaster response teams brought in from other towns and cities to help. A total of 75 construction workers were at the building site when it came down, the George municipality said.

More than 200 rescue personnel continued to search for survivors using sniffer dogs and underground cameras. Cranes and other heavy lifting equipment were brought in to lift some of the huge concrete slabs that came crashing down on workers, while rescuers formed lines to remove the smaller rubble by hand.

Rescuers said some of the survivors had used their cell phones while trapped under the debris to contact family members and that had helped emergency responders find them.

There were cheers and applause when some survivors were brought out Tuesday night.

The George municipality continued to call for donations of water, energy drinks and food for the rescue personnel, who had been working in shifts for more than 40 hours. The provincial Western Cape government has sent emergency response teams from Cape Town and other cities to help with a rescue effort that officials said would likely last at least until Friday.

George is a city of around 150,000 people on South Africa’s picturesque coastal Garden Route and is more renowned as a vacation and golfing destination.

Authorities have announced multiple investigations into the cause of the building collapse, including by police, the provincial government and the national department of labor.

___

Imray reported from Cape Town, South Africa.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

Nqobile Ntshangase And Gerald Imray, The Associated Press
















Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 man injured in shooting at track meet in Brampton park
1 man injured in shooting at track meet in Brampton park

One man has been taken to hospital after a shooting at Chinguacousy Park during a track meet in Brampton Tuesday afternoon. Peel police were called to the park just before 2:30 p.m. The shooting...

11h ago

Security guard shot, seriously injured outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion: police
Security guard shot, seriously injured outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion: police

A male security guard is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting outside rapper Drake's home in The Bridle Path. Emergency crews were called to Park Lane Circle near Bayview Avenue and...

18h ago

There is no concern about a 'diminished supply' of doctors in Ontario: ministry
There is no concern about a 'diminished supply' of doctors in Ontario: ministry

Recruitment and retention of doctors in Ontario is "not a major concern," the Ministry of Health suggests in arguments it is making in arbitration with the Ontario Medical Association over physician compensation. The...

2h ago

Questions raised about more TTC subway slow-speed zones affecting trains
Questions raised about more TTC subway slow-speed zones affecting trains

As of May 7, there were 11 slow-speed zones on TTC Lines 1 and 2. Most are set to be fixed in May, but two could last until early June.

13h ago

Top Stories

1 man injured in shooting at track meet in Brampton park
1 man injured in shooting at track meet in Brampton park

One man has been taken to hospital after a shooting at Chinguacousy Park during a track meet in Brampton Tuesday afternoon. Peel police were called to the park just before 2:30 p.m. The shooting...

11h ago

Security guard shot, seriously injured outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion: police
Security guard shot, seriously injured outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion: police

A male security guard is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting outside rapper Drake's home in The Bridle Path. Emergency crews were called to Park Lane Circle near Bayview Avenue and...

18h ago

There is no concern about a 'diminished supply' of doctors in Ontario: ministry
There is no concern about a 'diminished supply' of doctors in Ontario: ministry

Recruitment and retention of doctors in Ontario is "not a major concern," the Ministry of Health suggests in arguments it is making in arbitration with the Ontario Medical Association over physician compensation. The...

2h ago

Questions raised about more TTC subway slow-speed zones affecting trains
Questions raised about more TTC subway slow-speed zones affecting trains

As of May 7, there were 11 slow-speed zones on TTC Lines 1 and 2. Most are set to be fixed in May, but two could last until early June.

13h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Toronto's latest murder victim described by friends as a 'gentle giant'
Toronto's latest murder victim described by friends as a 'gentle giant'

Toronto police are searching for suspects in a double shooting that left one man dead. Shauna Hunt with the latest on the victim and the investigation.

13h ago

2:41
Canada Post considers eliminating daily mail deliveries
Canada Post considers eliminating daily mail deliveries

As Canada Post grapples with substantial losses, it is contemplating a significant revamp in the way Canadians receive their mail. As Tina Yazdani reports, one option on the table: bidding farewell to daily deliveries.

9h ago

2:41
Fort York residents want electric music festival moved elsewhere
Fort York residents want electric music festival moved elsewhere

Residents in the Fort York area are asking the city to reconsider allowing an electronic music festival to return to the historic grounds after they say it wreaked havoc last year. Dilshad Burman reports.

14h ago

2:47
Man shot outside Drake's Toronto home
Man shot outside Drake's Toronto home

A man was rushed to hospital after being shot outside Drake's home in the Bridle Path. Police say the injuries are serious but non-life threatening. The shooting happened amid a feud with Kendrick Lamar but police can't say whether it's connected.

17h ago

1:13
Shooting investigation underway outside Drake's Bridle Path home
Shooting investigation underway outside Drake's Bridle Path home

CityNews confirmed police were investigating an overnight shooting outside Drake's mansion in The Bridle Path neighbourhood. The Toronto rapper was not injured.

22h ago

More Videos