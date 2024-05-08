Kenya’s public hospital doctors sign agreement to end national strike

By Evelyne Musambi, The Associated Press

Posted May 8, 2024 1:43 pm.

Last Updated May 8, 2024 1:57 pm.

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s public hospital doctors union on Wednesday signed a return to work agreement with the government, ending a national strike that began in mid-March and had left patients in limbo.

Davji Atellah, the union secretary general, said the doctors agreed to trust the government to implement an agreement to ensure the labor issues that caused the strike, including poor remuneration and working conditions, are resolved.

A labor court on Tuesday had given doctors and the government 48 hours to sign a return to work agreement, failure to which the matter would be determined by the court.

Kenya’s Health Minister Susan Nakhumicha said the doctors had proved to be better negotiators than the government side, adding that the doctors had put up “quite a fight.”

The end of the strike comes as a relief to millions of Kenyans seeking health services from public hospitals that had been crippled by the strike.

Some hospitals had decided to hire temporary doctors for emergency services.

In 2017, doctors at Kenya’s public hospitals held a 100-day strike — the longest ever held in the country — to demand better wages and for the government to restore the country’s dilapidated public-health facilities.

Kenya is currently dealing with the devastating effects of flooding that has affected 235,000 people since mid-March when the rainy season started.

____

Follow AP’s Africa coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

Evelyne Musambi, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police
Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police

Where were the police? That's what one couple from Toronto is asking after their vehicle was stolen. They were able to get it back, but they claim officers never showed up to the location where they tracked...

SPEAKERS CORNER

1h ago

64 suspects arrested in 'significant' child sexual exploitation investigation across Ontario
64 suspects arrested in 'significant' child sexual exploitation investigation across Ontario

More than 60 people were arrested, and over 300 charges have been laid in a province-wide online child exploitation investigation, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced on Wednesday. OPP officials...

2h ago

Toronto man killed in double shooting described as 'gentle giant' and caring father
Toronto man killed in double shooting described as 'gentle giant' and caring father

Toronto's latest homicide victim has been identified as community members describe the 31-year-old father as a gentle giant and a humble and easy-going man. Toronto police were called to Winona Drive,...

3h ago

Pedestrian struck by vehicle, seriously injured in Scarborough
Pedestrian struck by vehicle, seriously injured in Scarborough

A man in his 30s has serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in the city's east end. Toronto police were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Warden Avenue just before 12:30 p.m....

26m ago

