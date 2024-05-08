Mattress retailer Sleep Country $8.7M Q1 profit, down from $11.3M a year earlier

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. reported its first-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as its revenue edged higher.Pedestrians walk past a Sleep Country Canada store on Yonge Street in Toronto on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 8, 2024 7:57 am.

Last Updated May 8, 2024 8:26 am.

TORONTO — Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. reported its first-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as its revenue edged higher.

Sleep Country chief executive Stewart Schaefer says shopping patterns remained volatile as consumers continued to navigate uncertain times.

The mattress retailer says it earned $8.7 million or 26 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31 compared with a profit of $11.3 million or 32 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $209.7 million, up from $206.5 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Sleep Country says same-store sales in the quarter were down 1.6 per cent compared with the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, the company says it earned 28 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter, down from an adjusted profit of 37 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ZZZ)

The Canadian Press

