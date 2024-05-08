Mexico hit by hours of rolling blackouts due to high temperatures and low power generation

By The Associated Press

Posted May 8, 2024 11:36 am.

Last Updated May 8, 2024 11:43 am.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico was hit by hours of rolling blackouts late Tuesday due to high temperatures and temporary drops in electrical power generation.

The government’s National Center for Energy Control said the blackouts lasted a total of about five hours, though it was likely less for individual customers because it was a rolling blackout distributed around the country.

The center said the largest power cut affected about 5% of customers, and lasted about four hours.

The larger blackout was partly caused by a spike in power demand in the early evening, when many Mexicans arrive home and turn on television sets, fans and air conditioners.

Mexico has broken several high temperature records this year, with about a third of the country expected to reach 113 degrees Fahrenheit (45 degrees Celsius) on Wednesday. Greater Mexico City, where about one-sixth of the population lives, reached a high of 92 degrees (33.4 Celsius) on Tuesday.

Mexico City is located in a high mountain valley and usually cools down at night, but that has not been happening as much this year.

Power generation also dropped unexpectedly due to other reasons including lower output from hydroelectric dams, which have been affected by drought, and clouds affecting solar power.

The blackouts were an embarrassment for President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has made a priority of increasing the role of the state-owned power company, known as the CFE, and reducing opportunities for private power generators.

Many of the state-owned plants that López Obrador has given priority to are dirtier because they burn fuel produced at government-owned refineries. The president has sought to limit cleaner, private power generation using natural gas or renewables.

Top Stories

Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police
Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police

Where were the police? That's what one couple from Toronto is asking after their vehicle was stolen. They were able to get it back, but they claim officers never showed up to the location where they tracked...

SPEAKERS CORNER

1h ago

64 suspects arrested in 'significant' child sexual exploitation investigation across Ontario
64 suspects arrested in 'significant' child sexual exploitation investigation across Ontario

More than 60 people were arrested, and over 300 charges have been laid in a province-wide online child exploitation investigation, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced on Wednesday. OPP officials...

53m ago

Toronto man killed in double shooting described as 'gentle giant' and caring father
Toronto man killed in double shooting described as 'gentle giant' and caring father

Toronto's latest homicide victim has been identified as community members describe the 31-year-old father as a gentle giant and a humble and easy-going man. Toronto police were called to Winona Drive,...

1h ago

U of T pro-Palestinian encampment will remain until university divests from Israeli government: protestors
U of T pro-Palestinian encampment will remain until university divests from Israeli government: protestors

Pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Toronto say they will remain at the encampment set up at King's College Circle on campus until the university divests from the Israeli government amid the...

27m ago

