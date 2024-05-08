Man charged with 1st-degree murder in Mississauga homicide, 2nd suspect wanted Canada-wide

A man from Brampton is facing a first-degree murder charge, and a second man is wanted Canada-wide in connection with a fatal shooting in Mississauga from March.

Emergency crews were called to an industrial plaza near Dixie Road and The Queensway around 2:45 a.m. on March 21 for reports of a shooting.

Two male victims were found at the scene a short distance apart. One man was pronounced dead, and the other, an 18-year-old from Whitby, was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The homicide victim has since been identified as 37-year-old Alastair Robinson.

On April 16, police arrested two people in connection with the fatal shooting. They were identified as 30-year-old Shawn Downey-Smith of Brampton and 24-year-old Britney Graca of Guelph.

Downey-Smith has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder, as well as nine firearm-related offences. Greca was charged with accessory after the fact to murder and six counts of firearm possession. Both were held on bail.

Police said a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for 27-year-old Akeem Richards for first-degree murder and attempted murder. He is described as male, approximately six-foot-two and around 220 pounds, with black braided hair.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, and his photo has been released. Anyone with information is asked to come forward.