Man charged with 1st-degree murder in Mississauga homicide, 2nd suspect wanted Canada-wide

Akeem Richards
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for 27-year-old Akeem Richards for first-degree murder and attempted murder. He is described as male, approximately six-foot-two and around 220 pounds, with black braided hair. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Photo: Peel police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 8, 2024 12:36 pm.

Last Updated May 8, 2024 12:39 pm.

A man from Brampton is facing a first-degree murder charge, and a second man is wanted Canada-wide in connection with a fatal shooting in Mississauga from March.

Emergency crews were called to an industrial plaza near Dixie Road and The Queensway around 2:45 a.m. on March 21 for reports of a shooting.

Two male victims were found at the scene a short distance apart. One man was pronounced dead, and the other, an 18-year-old from Whitby, was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The homicide victim has since been identified as 37-year-old Alastair Robinson.

On April 16, police arrested two people in connection with the fatal shooting. They were identified as 30-year-old Shawn Downey-Smith of Brampton and 24-year-old Britney Graca of Guelph.

Downey-Smith has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder, as well as nine firearm-related offences. Greca was charged with accessory after the fact to murder and six counts of firearm possession. Both were held on bail.

Police said a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for 27-year-old Akeem Richards for first-degree murder and attempted murder. He is described as male, approximately six-foot-two and around 220 pounds, with black braided hair.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, and his photo has been released. Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police
Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police

Where were the police? That's what one couple from Toronto is asking after their vehicle was stolen. They were able to get it back, but they claim officers never showed up to the location where they tracked...

SPEAKERS CORNER

1h ago

64 suspects arrested in 'significant' child sexual exploitation investigation across Ontario
64 suspects arrested in 'significant' child sexual exploitation investigation across Ontario

More than 60 people were arrested, and over 300 charges have been laid in a province-wide online child exploitation investigation, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced on Wednesday. OPP officials...

51m ago

Toronto man killed in double shooting described as 'gentle giant' and caring father
Toronto man killed in double shooting described as 'gentle giant' and caring father

Toronto's latest homicide victim has been identified as community members describe the 31-year-old father as a gentle giant and a humble and easy-going man. Toronto police were called to Winona Drive,...

1h ago

U of T pro-Palestinian encampment will remain until university divests from Israeli government: protestors
U of T pro-Palestinian encampment will remain until university divests from Israeli government: protestors

Pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Toronto say they will remain at the encampment set up at King's College Circle on campus until the university divests from the Israeli government amid the...

25m ago

Top Stories

Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police
Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police

Where were the police? That's what one couple from Toronto is asking after their vehicle was stolen. They were able to get it back, but they claim officers never showed up to the location where they tracked...

SPEAKERS CORNER

1h ago

64 suspects arrested in 'significant' child sexual exploitation investigation across Ontario
64 suspects arrested in 'significant' child sexual exploitation investigation across Ontario

More than 60 people were arrested, and over 300 charges have been laid in a province-wide online child exploitation investigation, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced on Wednesday. OPP officials...

51m ago

Toronto man killed in double shooting described as 'gentle giant' and caring father
Toronto man killed in double shooting described as 'gentle giant' and caring father

Toronto's latest homicide victim has been identified as community members describe the 31-year-old father as a gentle giant and a humble and easy-going man. Toronto police were called to Winona Drive,...

1h ago

U of T pro-Palestinian encampment will remain until university divests from Israeli government: protestors
U of T pro-Palestinian encampment will remain until university divests from Israeli government: protestors

Pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Toronto say they will remain at the encampment set up at King's College Circle on campus until the university divests from the Israeli government amid the...

25m ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Toronto's latest murder victim described by friends as a 'gentle giant'
Toronto's latest murder victim described by friends as a 'gentle giant'

Toronto police are searching for suspects in a double shooting that left one man dead. Shauna Hunt with the latest on the victim and the investigation.

18h ago

2:41
Canada Post considers eliminating daily mail deliveries
Canada Post considers eliminating daily mail deliveries

As Canada Post grapples with substantial losses, it is contemplating a significant revamp in the way Canadians receive their mail. As Tina Yazdani reports, one option on the table: bidding farewell to daily deliveries.

14h ago

2:47
Man shot outside Drake's Toronto home
Man shot outside Drake's Toronto home

A man was rushed to hospital after being shot outside Drake's home in the Bridle Path. Police say the injuries are serious but non-life threatening. The shooting happened amid a feud with Kendrick Lamar but police can't say whether it's connected.

22h ago

1:13
Shooting investigation underway outside Drake's Bridle Path home
Shooting investigation underway outside Drake's Bridle Path home

CityNews confirmed police were investigating an overnight shooting outside Drake's mansion in The Bridle Path neighbourhood. The Toronto rapper was not injured.
2:25
Man dead, woman injured in Oakwood Village shooting
Man dead, woman injured in Oakwood Village shooting

Toronto police are investigating a fatal shooting in Oakwood Village. A man was pronounced dead in hospital, and a woman was also injured when gunfire rang out early Tuesday morning.
More Videos