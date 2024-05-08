Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (22,259.16, down 31.46 points):

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 22 cents, or 0.78 per cent, to $28.50 on 16.9 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 57 cents, or 1.13 per cent, to $51.15 on 11.4 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 23 cents, or 0.43 per cent, to $53.67 on 9.3 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 33 cents, or 0.99 per cent, to $33.60 on 8.4 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up 93 cents, or 1.22 per cent, to $76.90 on 7.3 million shares.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX:NXE). Energy. Down $1.48, or 12.33 per cent, to $10.52 on 6.2 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP). Software. Down $19.59, or 18.53 per cent, to $86.16. Shopify Inc.’s shares slumped Wednesday as the company reported a loss in its latest quarter and forecast slower revenue growth for next quarter in its financial outlook. The e-commerce software company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says its net loss for the quarter ended March 31 amounted to US$273 million or 21 cents US per diluted share. Revenue growth is expected to slow in the company’s next quarter to a “high-teens percentage,” it said in its outlook.

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY). Consumer Discretionary. Down 86 cents, or 2.84 per cent, to $29.40. Spin Master Corp. says it continues to face challenges from inflation, higher interest rates and a slowdown in consumer spending, including on toys, that it predicts will remain through at least the end of the year. The company reported a loss of US$54.8 million in the first quarter, compared with a loss of US$1.9 million a year earlier. Its revenues totalled US$316.2 million, up from US$271.4 million during the same quarter last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8,2024.

The Canadian Press