Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 8, 2024 4:55 pm.

Last Updated May 8, 2024 4:56 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (22,259.16, down 31.46 points):

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 22 cents, or 0.78 per cent, to $28.50 on 16.9 million shares. 

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 57 cents, or 1.13 per cent, to $51.15 on 11.4 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 23 cents, or 0.43 per cent, to $53.67 on 9.3 million shares. 

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 33 cents, or 0.99 per cent, to $33.60 on 8.4 million shares. 

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up 93 cents, or 1.22 per cent, to $76.90 on 7.3 million shares.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX:NXE). Energy. Down $1.48, or 12.33 per cent, to $10.52 on 6.2 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP). Software. Down $19.59, or 18.53 per cent, to $86.16. Shopify Inc.’s shares slumped Wednesday as the company reported a loss in its latest quarter and forecast slower revenue growth for next quarter in its financial outlook. The e-commerce software company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says its net loss for the quarter ended March 31 amounted to US$273 million or 21 cents US per diluted share. Revenue growth is expected to slow in the company’s next quarter to a “high-teens percentage,” it said in its outlook.

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY). Consumer Discretionary. Down 86 cents, or 2.84 per cent, to $29.40. Spin Master Corp. says it continues to face challenges from inflation, higher interest rates and a slowdown in consumer spending, including on toys, that it predicts will remain through at least the end of the year. The company reported a loss of US$54.8 million in the first quarter, compared with a loss of US$1.9 million a year earlier. Its revenues totalled US$316.2 million, up from US$271.4 million during the same quarter last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8,2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police
Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police

Where were the police? That's what one couple from Toronto is asking after their vehicle was stolen. They were able to get it back, but they claim officers never showed up to the location where they tracked...

SPEAKERS CORNER

4h ago

Police back at Drake's mansion a day after shooting to deal with intruder
Police back at Drake's mansion a day after shooting to deal with intruder

A day after one of Drake's security team was shot while guarding the gates to his mansion, officers were back at the sprawling Bridle Path property dealing with an attempted intruder. Toronto police...

1h ago

64 suspects arrested in 'significant' child sexual exploitation investigation across Ontario
64 suspects arrested in 'significant' child sexual exploitation investigation across Ontario

More than 60 people were arrested, and over 300 charges have been laid in a province-wide online child exploitation investigation, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced on Wednesday. OPP officials...

5h ago

Toronto man killed in double shooting described as 'gentle giant' and caring father
Toronto man killed in double shooting described as 'gentle giant' and caring father

Toronto's latest homicide victim has been identified as community members describe the 31-year-old father as a gentle giant and a humble and easy-going man. Toronto police were called to Winona Drive,...

6h ago

