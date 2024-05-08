North West joins starry concert event of ‘The Lion King’ at Hollywood Bowl

FILE - Kim Kardashian poses for a photo with daughter North West before Game 6 of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal series against the Golden State Warriors in Los Angeles on May 12, 2023. West sill join the cast of A starry “Lion King” concert, that is set to run May 24-25 at the Hollywood Bowl. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted May 8, 2024 9:51 am.

Last Updated May 8, 2024 9:56 am.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — North West, the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, is going from “Paw Patrol” to another animal project: A starry “Lion King” concert.

West joins a cast that includes Heather Headley, Billy Eichner, Bradley Gibson, Ernie Sabella, Jason Weaver, Jeremy Irons, Nathan Lane, Jennifer Hudson and Lebo M for the concert, set to run May 24-25 at the Hollywood Bowl.

The two-night event — called “Disney’s The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl” — will be filmed and have a full orchestra performing Hans Zimmer’s Oscar-winning score. The cast will perform songs and numbers featuring the Broadway production’s costumes, set design and puppetry.

West, 10, voiced the role of Mini in last year’s “PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie,” alongside Taraji P. Henson, Kristen Bell and James Marsden. She was featured on the single “Talking/Once Again,” a collaboration between her father and Ty Dolla $ign.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police
Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police

Where were the police? That's what one couple from Toronto is asking after their vehicle was stolen. They were able to get it back, but they claim officers never showed up to the location where they tracked...

SPEAKERS CORNER

7m ago

Toronto man killed in double shooting described as 'gentle giant' and caring father
Toronto man killed in double shooting described as 'gentle giant' and caring father

Toronto's latest homicide victim has been identified as community members describe the 31-year-old father as a gentle giant and a humble and easy-going man. Toronto police were called to Winona Drive,...

8m ago

64 suspects arrested in 'significant' child sexual exploitation investigation across Ontario
64 suspects arrested in 'significant' child sexual exploitation investigation across Ontario

More than 60 people were arrested, and over 300 charges have been laid in a province-wide online child exploitation investigation, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced on Wednesday. OPP officials...

46m ago

Man on release order for gun offences arrested with loaded gun during auto theft probe: York police
Man on release order for gun offences arrested with loaded gun during auto theft probe: York police

York Regional Police investigators say a man who was out on a release order for firearm and drug offences was arrested on Wednesday while allegedly in possession of guns and drugs. The arrest at a gas...

13m ago

Top Stories

Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police
Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police

Where were the police? That's what one couple from Toronto is asking after their vehicle was stolen. They were able to get it back, but they claim officers never showed up to the location where they tracked...

SPEAKERS CORNER

7m ago

Toronto man killed in double shooting described as 'gentle giant' and caring father
Toronto man killed in double shooting described as 'gentle giant' and caring father

Toronto's latest homicide victim has been identified as community members describe the 31-year-old father as a gentle giant and a humble and easy-going man. Toronto police were called to Winona Drive,...

8m ago

64 suspects arrested in 'significant' child sexual exploitation investigation across Ontario
64 suspects arrested in 'significant' child sexual exploitation investigation across Ontario

More than 60 people were arrested, and over 300 charges have been laid in a province-wide online child exploitation investigation, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced on Wednesday. OPP officials...

46m ago

Man on release order for gun offences arrested with loaded gun during auto theft probe: York police
Man on release order for gun offences arrested with loaded gun during auto theft probe: York police

York Regional Police investigators say a man who was out on a release order for firearm and drug offences was arrested on Wednesday while allegedly in possession of guns and drugs. The arrest at a gas...

13m ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Toronto's latest murder victim described by friends as a 'gentle giant'
Toronto's latest murder victim described by friends as a 'gentle giant'

Toronto police are searching for suspects in a double shooting that left one man dead. Shauna Hunt with the latest on the victim and the investigation.

16h ago

2:41
Canada Post considers eliminating daily mail deliveries
Canada Post considers eliminating daily mail deliveries

As Canada Post grapples with substantial losses, it is contemplating a significant revamp in the way Canadians receive their mail. As Tina Yazdani reports, one option on the table: bidding farewell to daily deliveries.

12h ago

2:41
Fort York residents want electric music festival moved elsewhere
Fort York residents want electric music festival moved elsewhere

Residents in the Fort York area are asking the city to reconsider allowing an electronic music festival to return to the historic grounds after they say it wreaked havoc last year. Dilshad Burman reports.

18h ago

2:47
Man shot outside Drake's Toronto home
Man shot outside Drake's Toronto home

A man was rushed to hospital after being shot outside Drake's home in the Bridle Path. Police say the injuries are serious but non-life threatening. The shooting happened amid a feud with Kendrick Lamar but police can't say whether it's connected.

21h ago

1:13
Shooting investigation underway outside Drake's Bridle Path home
Shooting investigation underway outside Drake's Bridle Path home

CityNews confirmed police were investigating an overnight shooting outside Drake's mansion in The Bridle Path neighbourhood. The Toronto rapper was not injured.
More Videos