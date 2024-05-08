64 suspects arrested in ‘significant’ child sexual exploitation investigation across Ontario

OPP vehicle
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) cruiser. Photo: Flickr.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 8, 2024 10:15 am.

Last Updated May 8, 2024 10:30 am.

More than 60 people were arrested, and over 300 charges have been laid in a province-wide online child exploitation investigation, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced on Wednesday.

OPP officials revealed the details of Project Aquatic, an investigation that began in February, with authorities identifying and arresting those accused of making, possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material.

During the investigation, it’s alleged that one individual set up a meeting with undercover investigators intending to meet with a child in real life for a sexual purpose. Another person owned approximately 21 terabytes of data containing child sexual abuse material.

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said 34 identified victims were provided victim support, and 30 impacted children were safeguarded. The ages of the victims range from infants to teenagers.

Through Project Aquatic, 64 people are facing over 300 combined charges. More than 600 electronic devices were seized. The ages of the accused range from 16 to 89.

“Our collective strength lies in our ongoing commitment to protect children from the impacts of sexual exploitation,” said OPP Commissioner Carrique.

OPP Staff Sergeant Tim Brown called child sexual exploitation a grave crime with lasting effects.

“We’re dedicated to prevention and accountability. We need everyone’s support to combat this community issue. If you see something, report it,” said Brown. “Together, we can create a safer environment for all children, ensuring their well-being and protection.”

