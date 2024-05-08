Pedestrian struck by vehicle, seriously injured in Scarborough

A man in his 30s has serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in the city’s east end.

Toronto police were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Warden Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the driver also hit parked vehicles in the area.

Paramedics transported the man to hospital and say his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

It is not yet known if the driver involved in the collision remained at the scene.

No other injuries have been reported.

Police have closed the eastbound lanes of Lawrence at Warden for the collision investigation.