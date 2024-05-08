Police back at Drake’s mansion a day after shooting to deal with intruder

Police at the scene of a shooting outside Drake's home on Park Lane Circle in The Bridle Path on May 7, 2024
Police at the scene of a shooting outside Drake's home on Park Lane Circle in The Bridle Path on May 7, 2024. (Bert Dandy/CityNews)

By Michael Talbot

Posted May 8, 2024 4:18 pm.

A day after one of Drake’s security team was shot while guarding the gates to his mansion, officers were back at the sprawling Bridle Path property dealing with an attempted intruder.

Toronto police confirm they were called back to the rapper’s home on Park Lane Circle near Bayview Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Officers were called after a person attempted to gain access to the property,” a police spokesperson told CityNews.

“The person was apprehended under the Mental Health Act.”

The latest police activity comes after the now-infamous shooting of his security guard just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

The victim remains in hospital.

On Tuesday, Toronto Police Duty Inspector Paul Krawczyk said the shots were fired from a vehicle that sped away. No description of the vehicle is currently available and it’s still not clear if Drake was at the home when the shooting occurred.

Krawczyk also said it was too early to comment on a possible motive for the shooting, but he said he’s aware of the ongoing rap feud with Kendrick Lamar.

The two have exchanged a series songs with increasingly more personal insults directed at each other.

On Lamar’s most recent single, titled “Not Like Us,” he shared a Google Maps image of Drake’s Bridle Path mansion as the cover art.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police
Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police

Where were the police? That's what one couple from Toronto is asking after their vehicle was stolen. They were able to get it back, but they claim officers never showed up to the location where they tracked...

SPEAKERS CORNER

4h ago

64 suspects arrested in 'significant' child sexual exploitation investigation across Ontario
64 suspects arrested in 'significant' child sexual exploitation investigation across Ontario

More than 60 people were arrested, and over 300 charges have been laid in a province-wide online child exploitation investigation, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced on Wednesday. OPP officials...

5h ago

Toronto man killed in double shooting described as 'gentle giant' and caring father
Toronto man killed in double shooting described as 'gentle giant' and caring father

Toronto's latest homicide victim has been identified as community members describe the 31-year-old father as a gentle giant and a humble and easy-going man. Toronto police were called to Winona Drive,...

6h ago

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on sidewalk near Scarborough plaza; suffers serious injuries: police
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on sidewalk near Scarborough plaza; suffers serious injuries: police

A man in his 30s has serious injuries after police say he was struck by a vehicle on a sidewalk near a plaza in the city's east end. Toronto police were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue East and...

30m ago

Top Stories

Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police
Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police

Where were the police? That's what one couple from Toronto is asking after their vehicle was stolen. They were able to get it back, but they claim officers never showed up to the location where they tracked...

SPEAKERS CORNER

4h ago

64 suspects arrested in 'significant' child sexual exploitation investigation across Ontario
64 suspects arrested in 'significant' child sexual exploitation investigation across Ontario

More than 60 people were arrested, and over 300 charges have been laid in a province-wide online child exploitation investigation, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced on Wednesday. OPP officials...

5h ago

Toronto man killed in double shooting described as 'gentle giant' and caring father
Toronto man killed in double shooting described as 'gentle giant' and caring father

Toronto's latest homicide victim has been identified as community members describe the 31-year-old father as a gentle giant and a humble and easy-going man. Toronto police were called to Winona Drive,...

6h ago

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on sidewalk near Scarborough plaza; suffers serious injuries: police
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on sidewalk near Scarborough plaza; suffers serious injuries: police

A man in his 30s has serious injuries after police say he was struck by a vehicle on a sidewalk near a plaza in the city's east end. Toronto police were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue East and...

30m ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Toronto couple steals back their own car
Toronto couple steals back their own car

After police delayed in locating the vehicle which was being tracked, the car owner decided to retrieve the car themselves.

6h ago

2:26
Toronto's latest murder victim described by friends as a 'gentle giant'
Toronto's latest murder victim described by friends as a 'gentle giant'

Toronto police are searching for suspects in a double shooting that left one man dead. Shauna Hunt with the latest on the victim and the investigation.

22h ago

2:41
Canada Post considers eliminating daily mail deliveries
Canada Post considers eliminating daily mail deliveries

As Canada Post grapples with substantial losses, it is contemplating a significant revamp in the way Canadians receive their mail. As Tina Yazdani reports, one option on the table: bidding farewell to daily deliveries.

18h ago

2:47
Man shot outside Drake's Toronto home
Man shot outside Drake's Toronto home

A man was rushed to hospital after being shot outside Drake's home in the Bridle Path. Police say the injuries are serious but non-life threatening. The shooting happened amid a feud with Kendrick Lamar but police can't say whether it's connected.
1:13
Shooting investigation underway outside Drake's Bridle Path home
Shooting investigation underway outside Drake's Bridle Path home

CityNews confirmed police were investigating an overnight shooting outside Drake's mansion in The Bridle Path neighbourhood. The Toronto rapper was not injured.
More Videos