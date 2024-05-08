Police back at Drake’s mansion a day after shooting to deal with intruder

A day after one of Drake’s security team was shot while guarding the gates to his mansion, officers were back at the sprawling Bridle Path property dealing with an attempted intruder.

Toronto police confirm they were called back to the rapper’s home on Park Lane Circle near Bayview Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Officers were called after a person attempted to gain access to the property,” a police spokesperson told CityNews.

“The person was apprehended under the Mental Health Act.”

The latest police activity comes after the now-infamous shooting of his security guard just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

The victim remains in hospital.

On Tuesday, Toronto Police Duty Inspector Paul Krawczyk said the shots were fired from a vehicle that sped away. No description of the vehicle is currently available and it’s still not clear if Drake was at the home when the shooting occurred.

Krawczyk also said it was too early to comment on a possible motive for the shooting, but he said he’s aware of the ongoing rap feud with Kendrick Lamar.

The two have exchanged a series songs with increasingly more personal insults directed at each other.

On Lamar’s most recent single, titled “Not Like Us,” he shared a Google Maps image of Drake’s Bridle Path mansion as the cover art.