Public service unions promise ‘summer of discontent’ over in-office policy

Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) President Chris Aylward speaks during a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 8, 2024 1:49 pm.

Last Updated May 8, 2024 1:56 pm.

OTTAWA — Public service unions say they’ll launch further legal challenges and grievances over new rules that federal employees must work from the office at least three days a week.

The unions are promising a “summer of discontent” over the policy, which was announced by the federal government earlier this month.

Public Service Alliance of Canada president Chris Aylward says the NDP supports the unions and he expects the party to press the Liberals on the issue.

But at a press conference on Parliament Hill, he stopped short of calling for the NDP to pull its support for the minority government.

The new rules, which also stipulate executives will have to be in the office at least four days a week, take effect on Sept. 9.

Treasury Board President Anita Anand says the government has the jurisdiction to make the changes and hybrid work arrangements aren’t in the collective agreements with the unions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police
Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police

Where were the police? That's what one couple from Toronto is asking after their vehicle was stolen. They were able to get it back, but they claim officers never showed up to the location where they tracked...

SPEAKERS CORNER

1h ago

64 suspects arrested in 'significant' child sexual exploitation investigation across Ontario
64 suspects arrested in 'significant' child sexual exploitation investigation across Ontario

More than 60 people were arrested, and over 300 charges have been laid in a province-wide online child exploitation investigation, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced on Wednesday. OPP officials...

2h ago

Toronto man killed in double shooting described as 'gentle giant' and caring father
Toronto man killed in double shooting described as 'gentle giant' and caring father

Toronto's latest homicide victim has been identified as community members describe the 31-year-old father as a gentle giant and a humble and easy-going man. Toronto police were called to Winona Drive,...

3h ago

Pedestrian struck by vehicle, seriously injured in Scarborough
Pedestrian struck by vehicle, seriously injured in Scarborough

A man in his 30s has serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in the city's east end. Toronto police were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Warden Avenue just before 12:30 p.m....

31m ago

