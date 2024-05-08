Russia launches wide attack on Ukrainian energy facilties

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, rescuers work at a damaged building after a Russian missile attack in Kyiv region, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP Photo)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 8, 2024 3:20 am.

Last Updated May 8, 2024 3:26 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia launched aerial attacks on energy facilities throughout Ukraine early Wednesday, targeting seven regions with more than 50 missiles as well as drones, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The attacks also damaged the railway station and tracks in the city of Kherson, across the Dnieper River from Russian-held territory, and injured two people in Brovary, adjacent to the capital Kyiv, officials said.

Russia consistently targets Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. There was a major aerial attack on energy facilities on April 27 and another a week earlier.

In a social media post, Zelenskyy noted that Wednesday’s attacks occurred on the day that Ukraine observes the end of European fighting in World War II.

“Massive missile attack by Nazi Putin on the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in the Second World War,” Zelensky said.“The whole world should clearly understand who is who; The whole world has no right to give Nazism another chance.”

National electrical grid operator Ukrenergo said facilities were hit in the Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Poltava and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

Two energy facilities were hit in the Lviv region, which is in the country’s far west and distant from the fighting’s front lines, according to regional governor Maksym Kozytskyi.

The Associated Press

