Safety board issues message to float-plane pilots on landing-site hazards

Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) signage is pictured outside TSB offices in Ottawa on Monday, May 1, 2023. A Transportation Safety Board report says a small float plane coming in near Tofino, B.C., either hit a boat wake or an object and then slammed into trees on a second landing attempt. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 8, 2024 3:08 pm.

Last Updated May 8, 2024 3:12 pm.

RICHMOND, B.C. — An investigation by the Transportation Safety Board has concluded that a small float plane coming in near Tofino, B.C., either hit a boat wake or an object before slamming into trees on a second landing attempt, killing two people aboard.

The report says the pilot and a passenger were killed, while another passenger was seriously hurt and a third sustained minor injuries in the crash last June.

The Quest Kodiak 100 float plane was destroyed by fire after the impact, but the report says no issues were found with the aircraft’s equipment or maintenance. 

The privately registered plane left Masset Airport on June 20, 2023, and the pilot was using instrument flight rules on the journey to Tofino. 

While the report issued Wednesday says there was no weather information for the landing site, it says it’s possible that wind shears and downdrafts were present in the area at the time of the crash because of the mountainous terrain.

The board issued a safety message, telling float-plane pilots to evaluate their landing sites for hazards, including water surface conditions and potential wind shears, and ensure the approach and departure paths are free of obstructions. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2024. 

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police
Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police

Where were the police? That's what one couple from Toronto is asking after their vehicle was stolen. They were able to get it back, but they claim officers never showed up to the location where they tracked...

SPEAKERS CORNER

2h ago

64 suspects arrested in 'significant' child sexual exploitation investigation across Ontario
64 suspects arrested in 'significant' child sexual exploitation investigation across Ontario

More than 60 people were arrested, and over 300 charges have been laid in a province-wide online child exploitation investigation, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced on Wednesday. OPP officials...

3h ago

Toronto man killed in double shooting described as 'gentle giant' and caring father
Toronto man killed in double shooting described as 'gentle giant' and caring father

Toronto's latest homicide victim has been identified as community members describe the 31-year-old father as a gentle giant and a humble and easy-going man. Toronto police were called to Winona Drive,...

4h ago

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on sidewalk near Scarborough plaza; suffers serious injuries: police
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on sidewalk near Scarborough plaza; suffers serious injuries: police

A man in his 30s has serious injuries after police say he was struck by a vehicle on a sidewalk near a plaza in the city's east end. Toronto police were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue East and...

updated

40m ago

