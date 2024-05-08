Spanish prosecutors recommend 2nd investigation into Shakira’s taxes be thrown out

FILE - Colombian performer Shakira leaves court in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. Spanish state prosecutors have recommended that an investigating judge shelve a probe into another alleged case of tax fraud by pop star Shakira. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu Parra, File) Joan Mateu Parra

Posted May 8, 2024 6:39 am.

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish state prosecutors recommended Wednesday that an investigating judge shelve a probe into another alleged case of tax fraud by pop star Shakira.

The Colombian singer is under investigation for the alleged evasion of 6.7 million euros ($7.2 million) in taxes on her 2018 income via an offshore company. She has denied wrongdoing.

State prosecutors, who had initially brought the allegations forward, are now saying “there is not sufficient evidence” of a possible fiscal crime.

It will be up to the investigating judge to decide whether to continue with the probe, and possibly recommend that the case be tried, or dismissed.

In a separate case, Shakira struck a deal in November with prosecutors whereby she acknowledged she had failed to pay Spanish government 14.5 million euros (about $15.6 million) in taxes between 2012 and 2014.

Shakira currently resides in Miami after having left Spain following her breakup with the now former soccer player Gerard Pique.

