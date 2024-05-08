Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch co-authors book on laws. ‘Over Ruled’ to be released Aug. 6

FILE - Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch poses for a new group portrait, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Hillel Italie, The Associated Press

Posted May 8, 2024 8:01 am.

Last Updated May 8, 2024 8:12 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch will have a book out this summer on a subject he has commented upon often — the volume of laws in the U.S.

Harper, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Wednesday that ”Over Ruled: The Human Toll of Too Much Law” will be released Aug. 6. The book is written by Gorsuch and one of his former clerks, Janie Nitze. According to Harper, Gorsuch and Nitze will review a variety of legal cases, from fishermen in Florida to an Internet entrepreneur in Massachusetts, and how Americans find themselves “trapped unex­pectedly in a legal maze.”

“Some law is essential to our lives and our freedoms,” the publisher’s announcement reads in part. “But too much law can place those very same freedoms at risk and even undermine respect for law itself. And often those who feel the cost most acutely are those without wealth, power, and status.”

Since joining the bench in 2017, Gorsuch has voted against laws and regulations touching upon everything from the environment to COVID-19, and once said that he considered pandemic emergency measures “the greatest intrusions on civil liberties in the peacetime history of this country.” He is also a prominent critic of the 1984 Supreme Court decision in a case known as Chevron, which has been the basis for upholding a wide range of federal regulations. The court is expected to rule by late June whether to overturn Chevron.

Gorsuch’s previous books include “A Republic, If You Can Keep It” and “The Future of Assisted Suicide and Euthanasia.”

____

AP Supreme Court Writer Mark Sherman contributed to this report.

Hillel Italie, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police
Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police

Where were the police? That's what one couple from Toronto is asking after their vehicle was stolen. They were able to get it back, but they claim officers never showed up to the location where they tracked...

20m ago

1 man injured in shooting at track meet in Brampton park
1 man injured in shooting at track meet in Brampton park

One man is recovering in hospital from serious injuries after being shot at Chinguacousy Park during a track meet in Brampton Tuesday afternoon. Peel Regional Police were called to the park just before...

1h ago

Security guard shot, seriously injured outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion: police
Security guard shot, seriously injured outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion: police

A male security guard is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting outside rapper Drake's home in The Bridle Path. Emergency crews were called to Park Lane Circle near Bayview Avenue and...

20h ago

There is no concern about a 'diminished supply' of doctors in Ontario: ministry
There is no concern about a 'diminished supply' of doctors in Ontario: ministry

Recruitment and retention of doctors in Ontario is "not a major concern," the Ministry of Health suggests in arguments it is making in arbitration with the Ontario Medical Association over physician compensation. The...

4h ago

Top Stories

Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police
Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police

Where were the police? That's what one couple from Toronto is asking after their vehicle was stolen. They were able to get it back, but they claim officers never showed up to the location where they tracked...

20m ago

1 man injured in shooting at track meet in Brampton park
1 man injured in shooting at track meet in Brampton park

One man is recovering in hospital from serious injuries after being shot at Chinguacousy Park during a track meet in Brampton Tuesday afternoon. Peel Regional Police were called to the park just before...

1h ago

Security guard shot, seriously injured outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion: police
Security guard shot, seriously injured outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion: police

A male security guard is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting outside rapper Drake's home in The Bridle Path. Emergency crews were called to Park Lane Circle near Bayview Avenue and...

20h ago

There is no concern about a 'diminished supply' of doctors in Ontario: ministry
There is no concern about a 'diminished supply' of doctors in Ontario: ministry

Recruitment and retention of doctors in Ontario is "not a major concern," the Ministry of Health suggests in arguments it is making in arbitration with the Ontario Medical Association over physician compensation. The...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Toronto's latest murder victim described by friends as a 'gentle giant'
Toronto's latest murder victim described by friends as a 'gentle giant'

Toronto police are searching for suspects in a double shooting that left one man dead. Shauna Hunt with the latest on the victim and the investigation.

15h ago

2:41
Canada Post considers eliminating daily mail deliveries
Canada Post considers eliminating daily mail deliveries

As Canada Post grapples with substantial losses, it is contemplating a significant revamp in the way Canadians receive their mail. As Tina Yazdani reports, one option on the table: bidding farewell to daily deliveries.

11h ago

2:41
Fort York residents want electric music festival moved elsewhere
Fort York residents want electric music festival moved elsewhere

Residents in the Fort York area are asking the city to reconsider allowing an electronic music festival to return to the historic grounds after they say it wreaked havoc last year. Dilshad Burman reports.

16h ago

2:47
Man shot outside Drake's Toronto home
Man shot outside Drake's Toronto home

A man was rushed to hospital after being shot outside Drake's home in the Bridle Path. Police say the injuries are serious but non-life threatening. The shooting happened amid a feud with Kendrick Lamar but police can't say whether it's connected.

19h ago

1:13
Shooting investigation underway outside Drake's Bridle Path home
Shooting investigation underway outside Drake's Bridle Path home

CityNews confirmed police were investigating an overnight shooting outside Drake's mansion in The Bridle Path neighbourhood. The Toronto rapper was not injured.
More Videos