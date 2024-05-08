Toronto man killed in double shooting described as ‘gentle giant’ and caring father

Toronto’s latest homicide victim has been identified as community members describe the 31-year-old father as a gentle giant and a humble and easy-going man.

Toronto police were called to Winona Drive, near Oakwood Avenue and Vaughan Road, after gunfire rang out at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators said a man and a woman were standing outside an apartment building when a vehicle pulled up, and either one or multiple suspects opened fire. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while the man was pronounced dead in hospital.

On Wednesday, police identified him as 31-year-old Trevor Dalton-John of Toronto.

Authorities are hoping to speak with witnesses or anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time with dash-camera footage.

Neighbours, community members disturbed by act of violence

Many residents were jolted out of bed by the barrage of bullets, with some telling CityNews that up to a dozen shots were fired at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday. What followed was chaos, with one witness telling CityNews that some were screaming and taking cover behind parked cars.

“The suspect or suspects approached [the victims] in a vehicle. We are canvassing the area for video to get a better description,” said Const. Jason Davis on Tuesday morning.

Trevor Dalton-John, 31, of Toronto, was fatally shot in Toronto’s Oakwood Village neighbourhood on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Photo: CityNews.

CityNews confirmed that Dalton-John was a nightclub bouncer and ran his own security company in Toronto while being a father to a 12-year-old boy. Those who knew the victim described Dalton-John as a caring and kind man.

“I just can’t get to terms with it. It’s just so heartbreaking. It’s like one of us gone. I don’t know why, I don’t know what reason,” said one man CityNews spoke with in the aftermath of the fatal shooting.

“A very humble and easy-going guy. He would talk to everyone, always very polite,” said another community member.

A woman who lives in the apartment building tells CityNews that she still can’t understand what happened and why Dalton-John was seemingly targeted.

“We have kids. This area has a lot of kids,” she said. “People coming from work late. I even come [home] from work late. Anyone could have been in the crossfire with this.”