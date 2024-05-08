Toronto police seek suspect vehicle after security guard shot outside Drake’s mansion

Toronto police are seeking help from the public as they continue to investigate a shooting that seriously injured a security guard outside rapper Drake's mansion. Toronto Police investigate a crime scene outside the mansion of Canadian rap mogul Drake in Toronto's Bridle Path neighbourhood, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 8, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated May 8, 2024 4:12 am.

Toronto police are seeking help from the public as they continue to investigate a shooting that seriously injured a security guard outside rapper Drake’s mansion. 

The shooting took place shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday in the affluent Bridle Path neighbourhood, and police were searching for suspects who fled in a vehicle.   

Police said the security guard, who remains in hospital, was standing outside the gates at the front of Drake’s residence when he was shot from the vehicle.

Investigators are asking anyone who thinks they may have video of the suspects or the vehicle to submit the footage or photos to police. 

Insp. Paul Krawczyk said Tuesday he could not confirm if Drake was home at the time of the shooting, but he said the rapper’s team was co-operating with investigators.

He told reporters it was too early to comment on a motive, but said he was aware of the headline-grabbing feud between Drake and rapper Kendrick Lamar.

The shooting came as a long-simmering lyrical back-and-forth between Drake and Lamar escalated in the last week. Both artists have traded increasingly personal insults on a succession of tracks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press

