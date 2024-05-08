U of T pro-Palestinian encampment will remain until university divests from Israeli government: protestors

Protesters gather in an encampment set up on the University of Toronto campus in Toronto on Thursday, May 2, 2024.
Protesters gather in an encampment set up on the University of Toronto campus in Toronto on Thursday, May 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Meredith Bond

Posted May 8, 2024 12:19 pm.

Pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Toronto say they will remain at the encampment set up at King’s College Circle on campus until the university divests from the Israeli government amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

We will not move, we will not be pushed aside and we will not rest until our demands are met and the University of Toronto is held accountable. We will not be satisfied with any false solutions. We demand action,” said Serene Paul, a U of T student participating in the protest.

The protest is about to enter its second week since students arrived under the cover of darkness around 4 a.m. last Thursday to dismantle a portion of the fence that had been erected by the university to prevent the type of encampments that have sprung up at other universities across the country and in the United States.

The demonstrators are calling on the university to sever financial ties with the Israeli government and for a ceasefire in the ongoing war in Gaza.

“We demand full disclosure of all investments held by the university including the endowment and financial holdings. Transparency is crucial for accountability and our students we deserve financial disclosure,” added Paul.

“We want this institution to listen to us to acknowledge the gravity of the situation at hand and to take meaningful steps toward justice.”

Protesters have pointed out that the university has previously divested from South African apartheid in the 1980s and divested in fossil fuels in 2021.

On its website, the university said it has informed encampment participants that what they are doing is considered trespassing, but their goal is to find a peaceful resolution.

The protestors said Wednesday the administration has not engaged in any conversations regarding their demands.

“In case, the University of Toronto is unclear, we would like to remind them: this is a protest. We are no longer interested in conversations. We are demanding commitments,” said Erin Mackey, another protestor. “If the administration wants this process to end, we have great news for them. It’s a two step process that we wrap up immediately — disclose and divest.”

All three campuses remain open as summer classes are ongoing and the school anticipates that convocation will proceed as planned.

Similar protest camps have been set up at several other Canadian university campuses in B.C. and at Montreal’s McGill University as well as at scores of post-secondary schools in the United States.

The International Court of Justice is investigating whether Israel has committed acts of genocide in the ongoing war in Gaza, with any ruling expected to take years. Israel has rejected allegations of wrongdoing and accused the court of bias.

Israel’s campaign in Gaza was launched after Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 250 men women and children hostage. The Israeli offensive has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials.

With files from The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police
Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police

Where were the police? That's what one couple from Toronto is asking after their vehicle was stolen. They were able to get it back, but they claim officers never showed up to the location where they tracked...

SPEAKERS CORNER

1h ago

64 suspects arrested in 'significant' child sexual exploitation investigation across Ontario
64 suspects arrested in 'significant' child sexual exploitation investigation across Ontario

More than 60 people were arrested, and over 300 charges have been laid in a province-wide online child exploitation investigation, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced on Wednesday. OPP officials...

55m ago

Toronto man killed in double shooting described as 'gentle giant' and caring father
Toronto man killed in double shooting described as 'gentle giant' and caring father

Toronto's latest homicide victim has been identified as community members describe the 31-year-old father as a gentle giant and a humble and easy-going man. Toronto police were called to Winona Drive,...

1h ago

Man charged with 1st-degree murder in Mississauga homicide, 2nd suspect wanted Canada-wide
Man charged with 1st-degree murder in Mississauga homicide, 2nd suspect wanted Canada-wide

A man from Brampton is facing a first-degree murder charge, and a second man is wanted Canada-wide in connection with a fatal shooting in Mississauga from March. Emergency crews were called to an industrial...

10m ago

Top Stories

Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police
Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police

Where were the police? That's what one couple from Toronto is asking after their vehicle was stolen. They were able to get it back, but they claim officers never showed up to the location where they tracked...

SPEAKERS CORNER

1h ago

64 suspects arrested in 'significant' child sexual exploitation investigation across Ontario
64 suspects arrested in 'significant' child sexual exploitation investigation across Ontario

More than 60 people were arrested, and over 300 charges have been laid in a province-wide online child exploitation investigation, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced on Wednesday. OPP officials...

55m ago

Toronto man killed in double shooting described as 'gentle giant' and caring father
Toronto man killed in double shooting described as 'gentle giant' and caring father

Toronto's latest homicide victim has been identified as community members describe the 31-year-old father as a gentle giant and a humble and easy-going man. Toronto police were called to Winona Drive,...

1h ago

Man charged with 1st-degree murder in Mississauga homicide, 2nd suspect wanted Canada-wide
Man charged with 1st-degree murder in Mississauga homicide, 2nd suspect wanted Canada-wide

A man from Brampton is facing a first-degree murder charge, and a second man is wanted Canada-wide in connection with a fatal shooting in Mississauga from March. Emergency crews were called to an industrial...

10m ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Toronto's latest murder victim described by friends as a 'gentle giant'
Toronto's latest murder victim described by friends as a 'gentle giant'

Toronto police are searching for suspects in a double shooting that left one man dead. Shauna Hunt with the latest on the victim and the investigation.

18h ago

2:41
Canada Post considers eliminating daily mail deliveries
Canada Post considers eliminating daily mail deliveries

As Canada Post grapples with substantial losses, it is contemplating a significant revamp in the way Canadians receive their mail. As Tina Yazdani reports, one option on the table: bidding farewell to daily deliveries.

14h ago

2:47
Man shot outside Drake's Toronto home
Man shot outside Drake's Toronto home

A man was rushed to hospital after being shot outside Drake's home in the Bridle Path. Police say the injuries are serious but non-life threatening. The shooting happened amid a feud with Kendrick Lamar but police can't say whether it's connected.

22h ago

1:13
Shooting investigation underway outside Drake's Bridle Path home
Shooting investigation underway outside Drake's Bridle Path home

CityNews confirmed police were investigating an overnight shooting outside Drake's mansion in The Bridle Path neighbourhood. The Toronto rapper was not injured.
2:25
Man dead, woman injured in Oakwood Village shooting
Man dead, woman injured in Oakwood Village shooting

Toronto police are investigating a fatal shooting in Oakwood Village. A man was pronounced dead in hospital, and a woman was also injured when gunfire rang out early Tuesday morning.
More Videos