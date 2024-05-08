Urologist convicted of patient sex abuse, including of minors

By The Associated Press

Posted May 8, 2024 5:30 pm.

Last Updated May 8, 2024 5:43 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York-area doctor was convicted Wednesday in the yearslong sexual abuse of multiple patients, including four children.

Darius A. Paduch of North Bergen, New Jersey, was convicted by a jury in Manhattan federal court of all 11 counts pertaining to seven patients.

His lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the charges on the verdict sheet, his victims included four males initially attacked before becoming adults as he sexually abused multiple male patients from at least 2015 through 2019. The indictment said Paduch had worked in New York from 2003 through 2023 as a practicing urologist specializing in male reproductive health.

The doctor had claimed some of his methods of touching patients were medically necessary, though the indictment said they were intended for his own sexual gratification.

Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 22 after he was convicted of charges including enticing or coercing individuals to travel in interstate commerce to engage in sexual activity and using an interstate facility to induce or coerce children to engage in sexual activity.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams praised the verdict, saying “Paduch leveraged his position of trust as a medical doctor for his own perverse gratification.”

He added: “For years, patients seeking needed medical care, many of them children, left his office as victims.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police
Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police

Where were the police? That's what one couple from Toronto is asking after their vehicle was stolen. They were able to get it back, but they claim officers never showed up to the location where they tracked...

5h ago

Emotional apology at disciplinary trial from police superintendent charged with misconduct
Emotional apology at disciplinary trial from police superintendent charged with misconduct

An emotional apology from a high-ranking Toronto police officer at a high-profile disciplinary hearing on Wednesday. Supt. Stacy Clarke took the stand and spoke publicly for the first time, apologizing...

2m ago

Police back at Drake's mansion a day after shooting to deal with intruder
Police back at Drake's mansion a day after shooting to deal with intruder

A day after one of Drake's security team was shot while guarding the gates to his mansion, officers were back at the sprawling Bridle Path property dealing with an attempted intruder. Toronto police...

36m ago

Biden says US won't supply weapons for Israel to attack Rafah, in warning to ally
Biden says US won't supply weapons for Israel to attack Rafah, in warning to ally

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he would not supply offensive weapons that Israel could use to launch an all-out assault on Rafah — the last major Hamas stronghold in Gaza — over concern for...

3m ago

Top Stories

Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police
Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police

Where were the police? That's what one couple from Toronto is asking after their vehicle was stolen. They were able to get it back, but they claim officers never showed up to the location where they tracked...

5h ago

Emotional apology at disciplinary trial from police superintendent charged with misconduct
Emotional apology at disciplinary trial from police superintendent charged with misconduct

An emotional apology from a high-ranking Toronto police officer at a high-profile disciplinary hearing on Wednesday. Supt. Stacy Clarke took the stand and spoke publicly for the first time, apologizing...

2m ago

Police back at Drake's mansion a day after shooting to deal with intruder
Police back at Drake's mansion a day after shooting to deal with intruder

A day after one of Drake's security team was shot while guarding the gates to his mansion, officers were back at the sprawling Bridle Path property dealing with an attempted intruder. Toronto police...

36m ago

Biden says US won't supply weapons for Israel to attack Rafah, in warning to ally
Biden says US won't supply weapons for Israel to attack Rafah, in warning to ally

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he would not supply offensive weapons that Israel could use to launch an all-out assault on Rafah — the last major Hamas stronghold in Gaza — over concern for...

3m ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Toronto couple steals back their own car
Toronto couple steals back their own car

After police delayed in locating the vehicle which was being tracked, the car owner decided to retrieve the car themselves.

7h ago

2:26
Toronto's latest murder victim described by friends as a 'gentle giant'
Toronto's latest murder victim described by friends as a 'gentle giant'

Toronto police are searching for suspects in a double shooting that left one man dead. Shauna Hunt with the latest on the victim and the investigation.
2:41
Canada Post considers eliminating daily mail deliveries
Canada Post considers eliminating daily mail deliveries

As Canada Post grapples with substantial losses, it is contemplating a significant revamp in the way Canadians receive their mail. As Tina Yazdani reports, one option on the table: bidding farewell to daily deliveries.

20h ago

2:47
Man shot outside Drake's Toronto home
Man shot outside Drake's Toronto home

A man was rushed to hospital after being shot outside Drake's home in the Bridle Path. Police say the injuries are serious but non-life threatening. The shooting happened amid a feud with Kendrick Lamar but police can't say whether it's connected.
1:13
Shooting investigation underway outside Drake's Bridle Path home
Shooting investigation underway outside Drake's Bridle Path home

CityNews confirmed police were investigating an overnight shooting outside Drake's mansion in The Bridle Path neighbourhood. The Toronto rapper was not injured.
More Videos