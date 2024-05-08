Woman seeks to drop sexual assault lawsuit against ex-Grammys CEO

By The Associated Press

Posted May 8, 2024 2:41 pm.

Last Updated May 8, 2024 2:42 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who accused the former CEO of the Grammy Awards of sexually assaulting her in 2018 has asked a judge to drop her lawsuit.

The woman made the request in a weekend letter to a judge, which cited a “fear of potential grave harm” if she was forced to relinquish her anonymity. The lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court against Grammy Awards ex-CEO Neil Portnow.

The woman has been identified in the lawsuit as an internationally known musician who once played at Carnegie Hall. Her request prompted Judge Analisa Torres to suspend next steps in the lawsuit on Wednesday, but she did not yet dismiss it.

When the case was filed in November, a Portnow spokesperson said the claims were “completely false” and “undoubtedly motivated by Mr. Portnow’s refusal to comply with the Plaintiff’s outrageous demands for money and assistance in obtaining a residence visa for her.”

His lawyer declined to comment Wednesday.

The woman had sued under the Adult Survivors Act, a recently expired New York state law that temporarily let victims of sexual assaults file lawsuits seeking damages even if the statute of limitations had expired.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police
Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police

Where were the police? That's what one couple from Toronto is asking after their vehicle was stolen. They were able to get it back, but they claim officers never showed up to the location where they tracked...

SPEAKERS CORNER

2h ago

64 suspects arrested in 'significant' child sexual exploitation investigation across Ontario
64 suspects arrested in 'significant' child sexual exploitation investigation across Ontario

More than 60 people were arrested, and over 300 charges have been laid in a province-wide online child exploitation investigation, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced on Wednesday. OPP officials...

3h ago

Toronto man killed in double shooting described as 'gentle giant' and caring father
Toronto man killed in double shooting described as 'gentle giant' and caring father

Toronto's latest homicide victim has been identified as community members describe the 31-year-old father as a gentle giant and a humble and easy-going man. Toronto police were called to Winona Drive,...

4h ago

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on sidewalk near Scarborough plaza; suffers serious injuries: police
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on sidewalk near Scarborough plaza; suffers serious injuries: police

A man in his 30s has serious injuries after police say he was struck by a vehicle on a sidewalk near a plaza in the city's east end. Toronto police were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue East and...

updated

45m ago

Top Stories

Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police
Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police

Where were the police? That's what one couple from Toronto is asking after their vehicle was stolen. They were able to get it back, but they claim officers never showed up to the location where they tracked...

SPEAKERS CORNER

2h ago

64 suspects arrested in 'significant' child sexual exploitation investigation across Ontario
64 suspects arrested in 'significant' child sexual exploitation investigation across Ontario

More than 60 people were arrested, and over 300 charges have been laid in a province-wide online child exploitation investigation, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced on Wednesday. OPP officials...

3h ago

Toronto man killed in double shooting described as 'gentle giant' and caring father
Toronto man killed in double shooting described as 'gentle giant' and caring father

Toronto's latest homicide victim has been identified as community members describe the 31-year-old father as a gentle giant and a humble and easy-going man. Toronto police were called to Winona Drive,...

4h ago

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on sidewalk near Scarborough plaza; suffers serious injuries: police
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on sidewalk near Scarborough plaza; suffers serious injuries: police

A man in his 30s has serious injuries after police say he was struck by a vehicle on a sidewalk near a plaza in the city's east end. Toronto police were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue East and...

updated

45m ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Toronto couple steals back their own car
Toronto couple steals back their own car

After police delayed in locating the vehicle which was being tracked, the car owner decided to retrieve the car themselves.

4h ago

2:26
Toronto's latest murder victim described by friends as a 'gentle giant'
Toronto's latest murder victim described by friends as a 'gentle giant'

Toronto police are searching for suspects in a double shooting that left one man dead. Shauna Hunt with the latest on the victim and the investigation.

21h ago

2:41
Canada Post considers eliminating daily mail deliveries
Canada Post considers eliminating daily mail deliveries

As Canada Post grapples with substantial losses, it is contemplating a significant revamp in the way Canadians receive their mail. As Tina Yazdani reports, one option on the table: bidding farewell to daily deliveries.

17h ago

2:47
Man shot outside Drake's Toronto home
Man shot outside Drake's Toronto home

A man was rushed to hospital after being shot outside Drake's home in the Bridle Path. Police say the injuries are serious but non-life threatening. The shooting happened amid a feud with Kendrick Lamar but police can't say whether it's connected.
1:13
Shooting investigation underway outside Drake's Bridle Path home
Shooting investigation underway outside Drake's Bridle Path home

CityNews confirmed police were investigating an overnight shooting outside Drake's mansion in The Bridle Path neighbourhood. The Toronto rapper was not injured.
More Videos