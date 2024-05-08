Writers Guild of Canada reaches agreement with Canadian media producers

The Writers Guild of Canada logo is seen in this undated handout. The Writers Guild of Canada and Canadian Media Producers Association say they have come to terms on a new Independent Production Agreement. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 8, 2024 2:35 pm.

Last Updated May 8, 2024 2:43 pm.

The Writers Guild of Canada and the Canadian Media Producers Association say they have reached an agreement that will avoid a screenwriters’ strike if the deal is ratified.

The two organizations jointly announced they have struck a new, three-year Independent Production Agreement that establishes the terms, conditions, and rates for writers, story editors and story consultants.

The WGC made the first strike authorization in its 33-year history last month after a majority of members voted in favour of job action over issues including pay, staffing minimums, and safeguards against artificial intelligence replacing writing jobs.

Bargaining began after the current agreement expired on Dec. 31, 2023.

The terms for the new agreement will be sent to the CMPA’s board of directors and distributed by the WGC for ratification.

The CMPA represents independent creators in film, television and digital content, while the WGC represents 2,500 English-language screenwriters across the country.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press

