WSP Global earnings rise to $126.8 million in first quarter, revenues also up

The WSP Global Inc. logo is seen in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, WSP Global Inc. *MANDATORY CREDIT*

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 8, 2024 5:43 pm.

Last Updated May 8, 2024 5:56 pm.

MONTREAL — WSP Global Inc. says it earned $126.8 million in the first quarter, up from $112.5 million a year earlier. 

The Montreal-based engineering company says revenues for the quarter were $3.6 billion, up from $3.5 billion during the same quarter last year.

Basic net earnings per share were $1.02, up from 90 cents last year, while adjusted net earnings per share came to $1.55, up from $1.37 last year. 

WSP says its backlog as of March 30 stood at $14.2 billion.

The company says the first-quarter results were in line with management’s expectations, with healthy organic growth in net revenues. 

President and CEO Alexandre L’Heureux says the company continues to build upon the significant momentum it generated in 2023. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:WSP)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police
Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police

Where were the police? That's what one couple from Toronto is asking after their vehicle was stolen. They were able to get it back, but they claim officers never showed up to the location where they tracked...

5h ago

Emotional apology at disciplinary trial from police superintendent charged with misconduct
Emotional apology at disciplinary trial from police superintendent charged with misconduct

An emotional apology from a high-ranking Toronto police officer at a high-profile disciplinary hearing on Wednesday. Supt. Stacy Clarke took the stand and spoke publicly for the first time, apologizing...

2m ago

Police back at Drake's mansion a day after shooting to deal with intruder
Police back at Drake's mansion a day after shooting to deal with intruder

A day after one of Drake's security team was shot while guarding the gates to his mansion, officers were back at the sprawling Bridle Path property dealing with an attempted intruder. Toronto police...

36m ago

Biden says US won't supply weapons for Israel to attack Rafah, in warning to ally
Biden says US won't supply weapons for Israel to attack Rafah, in warning to ally

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he would not supply offensive weapons that Israel could use to launch an all-out assault on Rafah — the last major Hamas stronghold in Gaza — over concern for...

4m ago

