WSP Global earnings rise to $126.8 million in first quarter, revenues also up

MONTREAL — WSP Global Inc. says it earned $126.8 million in the first quarter, up from $112.5 million a year earlier.

The Montreal-based engineering company says revenues for the quarter were $3.6 billion, up from $3.5 billion during the same quarter last year.

Basic net earnings per share were $1.02, up from 90 cents last year, while adjusted net earnings per share came to $1.55, up from $1.37 last year.

WSP says its backlog as of March 30 stood at $14.2 billion.

The company says the first-quarter results were in line with management’s expectations, with healthy organic growth in net revenues.

President and CEO Alexandre L’Heureux says the company continues to build upon the significant momentum it generated in 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:WSP)

The Canadian Press