2 boys, aged 15 and 16, arrested in carjacking investigation

Toronto police have arrested two boys, aged 15 and 16, after a carjacking investigation.

The first incident took place on Monday, May 6, at around 5:45 p.m. at a parking lot in the Finch Avenue East and Brimley Road area.

Police say the suspects drove a stolen vehicle to the parking lot and approached a person as they were exiting their vehicle.

One of the suspects grabbed the victim’s purse and a struggle ensued. The suspects managed to wrestle the purse from the victim, stealing cash.

Both suspects, who were wearing masks, then attempted to enter the victim’s vehicle but were unable to.

Failing to get into the vehicle, they fled in the stolen vehicle they arrived in.

Police believe the same two suspects struck again the next afternoon in the same area, stealing a vehicle from a parking lot and driving off in it.

Later that same day, police located both stolen vehicles and the two suspects in the Sheppard Avenue East and Kennedy Road area.

“The suspects began to flee on foot but officers were able to arrest them after a short foot pursuit,” police said in a release.

The two teens, who can’t be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are facing a variety of charges including robbery, theft of motor vehicle and failure to comply with an undertaking.