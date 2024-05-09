Advocates, executives gather for summit on airline accessibility

OTTAWA — Canada’s airline industry will work to create a streamlined intake form for travellers with disabilities, the federal government says.

Disability advocates, government officials and representatives of the airline industry are talking about how to improve accessibility at a summit in Ottawa today.

The summit was announced in March after airline executives testified at the House transport committee, where MPs shared shocking stories from people with disabilities about the way the airlines treated them.

At the summit, advocates called on airline executives to properly implement disability initiatives.

Airline representatives touted their successes, with one telling the summit that passenger surveys showed the overwhelming majority of travellers who need special assistance have positive experiences.

The speakers also acknowledged the need for improvement in industry data-sharing and standardization of procedures.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2024.

The Canadian Press