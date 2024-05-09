Argentina labor unions’ 1-day strike against President Milei paralyzes daily life

Platforms are empty of commuters at the Retiro train station due to a general strike against the reforms of President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

By Isabel Debre, The Associated Press

Posted May 9, 2024 10:36 am.

Last Updated May 9, 2024 11:26 am.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s biggest trade unions mounted one of their fiercest challenges to the libertarian government of President Javier Milei, staging a mass general strike on Thursday that led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights and halted key bus, rail and subway lines. Main avenues and streets, as well as major transportation terminals were left eerily empty.

The 24-hour strike against Milei’s contentious austerity measures and deregulation push threatened to bring the nation of 46 million to a standstill as banks, businesses and state agencies closed in protest.

Most teachers couldn’t make it to school and parents kept their kids at home. Trash collectors walked off the job — as did health workers, except for those in emergency rooms.

The government said transport service disruptions would prevent some 6.6 million people from making it to work. That was apparent during the morning rush-hour Thursday as few cars could be seen on streets typically snarled with traffic. Garbage was already piling up on deserted sidewalks.

The country’s largest union, known by its acronym CGT, said it was staging the strike alongside other labor syndicates “in defense of democracy, labor rights and a living wage.”

Argentina’s powerful unions — backed by Argentina’s left-leaning Peronist parties that have dominated national politics for decades — have led the pushback to Milei’s policies on the streets and in the courts in recent months.

“We are facing a government that promotes the elimination of labor and social rights,” the unions said, seeking to portray Thursday’s strike as an explosion of public outrage over Milei’s free-market policies that have disproportionately affected poor and middle classes.

The government downplayed the disruption as a cynical ploy by its left-wing political opponents.

“They want to keep Argentina on a path of servitude,” said presidential spokesperson Manual Adorni of the union leaders, accusing them of “extorting Argentines to try to return to power.”

Milei posted a photo on Instagram Thursday holding up a soccer jersey emblazoned with the words “I DON’T STOP” in bold.

The escalation comes a week after Milei scored his first legislative victory, pushing the omnibus bill at the center of his economic overhaul through the lower house of Congress after being forced to withdraw a more sweeping version earlier this year. The state overhaul bill and proposed tax packages are now being debated in the opposition-dominated Senate.

Thursday’s action marked the second nationwide strike since Milei came to power last December, slashing spending, laying off government workers, and freezing all public works projects in a bid to rescue Argentina from its worst financial crisis in two decades. He has also devalued the local currency, stabilizing the peso but also causing prices to soar. Argentina’s annual inflation rate now nears 300% — considered the highest in the world, outpacing even crisis-stricken Lebanon.

For weeks, raucous demonstrations gripped Buenos Aires, the country’s capital — in sharp contrast to the silence prevailing on the streets Thursday.

Argentina’s main airport warned travelers of disruptions and to check in with their airlines as more than 100 departing flights and 100 arriving flights were canceled by 5.am. The country’s flagship carrier, Aerolineas, announced it had canceled some 200 domestic and regional flights and rescheduled over a dozen international flights.

Isabel Debre, The Associated Press












Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Maple Leafs fire head coach Sheldon Keefe
Maple Leafs fire head coach Sheldon Keefe

The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Sheldon Keefe, the team announced on Thursday. The organization said it would immediately begin searching for a new head coach and decide on the rest of...

23m ago

Man faces 282 charges in 45 LCBO thefts, stole more than $88K worth of alcohol: YRP
Man faces 282 charges in 45 LCBO thefts, stole more than $88K worth of alcohol: YRP

Three people were arrested, including one man from Mississauga, who police say is responsible for 45 alleged thefts and $88,000 of stolen items at LCBO stores across the province. Officers with the...

2m ago

Province to introduce legislation aimed at protecting children from harmful internet content
Province to introduce legislation aimed at protecting children from harmful internet content

The Ford government plans on introducing legislation to protect children's privacy while limiting access to potentially harmful online content. The province says the regulatory changes would ensure...

2h ago

Trucker's body found in trailer in Newfoundland after failed police search in Ontario
Trucker's body found in trailer in Newfoundland after failed police search in Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario, then sent back to Newfoundland, where his body was...

6h ago

Top Stories

Maple Leafs fire head coach Sheldon Keefe
Maple Leafs fire head coach Sheldon Keefe

The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Sheldon Keefe, the team announced on Thursday. The organization said it would immediately begin searching for a new head coach and decide on the rest of...

23m ago

Man faces 282 charges in 45 LCBO thefts, stole more than $88K worth of alcohol: YRP
Man faces 282 charges in 45 LCBO thefts, stole more than $88K worth of alcohol: YRP

Three people were arrested, including one man from Mississauga, who police say is responsible for 45 alleged thefts and $88,000 of stolen items at LCBO stores across the province. Officers with the...

2m ago

Province to introduce legislation aimed at protecting children from harmful internet content
Province to introduce legislation aimed at protecting children from harmful internet content

The Ford government plans on introducing legislation to protect children's privacy while limiting access to potentially harmful online content. The province says the regulatory changes would ensure...

2h ago

Trucker's body found in trailer in Newfoundland after failed police search in Ontario
Trucker's body found in trailer in Newfoundland after failed police search in Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario, then sent back to Newfoundland, where his body was...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Superintendent Stacy Clarke apologizes at police disciplinary hearing
Superintendent Stacy Clarke apologizes at police disciplinary hearing

An emotional apology from a high-ranking Toronto police officer in a high-profile disciplinary hearing. As Tina Yazdani reports, Superintendent Stacy Clarke gave a tearful testimony as she took the stand after admitting to misconduct.

17h ago

2:55
Diving into the Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef
Diving into the Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef

While speculation swirls around whether a recent Toronto shooting is connected to a rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, Erica Natividad speaks to one expert who says the focus should be on the music.

15h ago

2:59
Nearly 350 charges laid in OPP led child exploitation investigation
Nearly 350 charges laid in OPP led child exploitation investigation

A province-wide investigation leads to 30 children safeguarded from perpetrators online. Afua Baah has the staggering results from Project Aquatic and how A.I. is playing a role in this horrific crime.

17h ago

2:49
Business Report: Canadian airlines given failing grades from customers
Business Report: Canadian airlines given failing grades from customers

Canada's two largest airlines are near the bottom when it comes to customer satisfaction. Plus, there's been another frightening incident involving a Boeing plane. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.

18h ago

2:17
Toronto couple steals back their own car
Toronto couple steals back their own car

After police delayed in locating the vehicle which was being tracked, the car owner decided to retrieve the car themselves.
More Videos