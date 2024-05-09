Boeing 737 skidded off runway in Senegal airport, injuring 10 people

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — A Boeing 737 plane carrying 85 people skidded off the runway at the airport in Dakar, Senegal’s capital, injuring 10 people, a statement from the country’s transport minister said in a statement on Thursday.

El Malick Ndiaye, the transport minister, said the Air Sénégal flight operated by TransAir was headed to Bamako late on Wednesday carrying 79 passengers, two pilots and four cabin crew.

The injured were being treated in hospital, while the other survivors have been taken to a hotel to rest.

No other details were immediately available.

The Associated Press