Crash between truck and passenger van in China’s Ningxia region kills 9 people

By The Associated Press

Posted May 9, 2024 2:06 am.

Last Updated May 9, 2024 2:12 am.

BEIJING (AP) — A truck crashed into a passenger van on a highway in northwestern China’s Ningxia region Thursday morning, killing nine people.

Two others were injured in the crash that occurred at 7:40 a.m. outside the city of Qingtongxia, according to the state-owned Ningxia Daily. The injured people were in stable condition at a hospital.

The driver of the van was among the dead, an official told state media, while the truck driver is receiving emergency medical care.

Local media footage showed the front of the van was destroyed.

Authorities said they were investigating the cause of the accident.

