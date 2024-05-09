Former NBA player Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis sentenced to 40 months for defrauding league insurance plan

FILE - Boston Celtics forward Glen Davis warms up before facing the Denver Nuggets in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Denver on Monday, Feb. 23, 2009. Former Boston Celtics forward Glen “Big Baby” Davis was sentenced Thursday, May 9, 2024, to 40 months in a federal prison for his participation in a scheme that New York prosecutors said defrauded an insurance plan for NBA players and their families of more than $5 million.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Boston Celtics player Glen “Big Baby” Davis was sentenced Thursday to 40 months in a federal prison for his participation in a scheme New York prosecutors said defrauded an insurance plan for NBA players and their families of more than $5 million.

More than 20 people were convicted in the case, many of them onetime NBA players who submitted fictitious dental and medical claims to the NBA Players’ Health and Benefit Welfare Plan. A jury found Davis and former Detroit Pistons guard Will Bynum guilty in November.

Davis will have three years of supervised release after he serves his term, and he has been ordered to pay $80,000 in restitution. Davis’ attorney, Sabrina Shroff, declined to comment. Bynum was sentenced last month to 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release and also must pay $182,224 in restitution.

Prosecutors said doctors and dentists working with the players created fraudulent invoices that were submitted to the supplemental insurance plan for reimbursement.

Davis was found guilty of health care fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to make false statements and conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud.

Davis was the Southeastern Conference player of the year while leading LSU to the 2006 NCAA championship game. He played for three teams over eight NBA seasons and was a member of the Celtics’ 2008 title team.

