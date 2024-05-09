IS group claims bombing in Afghanistan that killed officers involved in an anti-poppy crop campaign

This is a locator map for Afghanistan with its capital, Kabul. (AP Photo)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 9, 2024 4:22 am.

Last Updated May 9, 2024 4:26 am.

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a bombing in Afghanistan’s northeast that killed police officers who were part of an anti-poppy crop campaign.

A motorcycle was booby-trapped and exploded, targeting a Taliban patrol in Faizabad town in Badakhshan province, killing and wounding 12 members of the patrol as well as destroying a four-wheel drive vehicle, the group said in a statement late Wednesday.

Abdul Mateen Qani, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said the officers were on their way to destroy poppy crops in the area.

The Islamic State group’s affiliate in Afghanistan, a major Taliban rival, has conducted attacks on schools, hospitals, mosques and Shiite areas throughout the country. In March, the group said one of its suicide bombers detonated an explosive belt among Taliban gathered near a Kandahar bank to receive their salaries.

The Taliban pledged to wipe out the country’s drug cultivation industry and imposed a formal ban in April 2022, dealing a heavy blow to hundreds of thousands of farmers and day laborers who relied on proceeds from the crop to survive. Opium cultivation crashed by 95% after the ban, a report from the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime said last November.

Protests are rare in Afghanistan under Taliban rule, but there was a backlash in Badakhshan last week in response to the poppy eradication campaign.

It prompted a high-ranking delegation led by the chief of military staff Fasihudin Fitrat to visit the region and negotiate with protesters.

Protests erupted last Friday after a man was shot and killed by the Taliban for resisting poppy eradication attempts in Darayum district. Another was killed on Saturday during a protest in Argo district.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Emotional apology at disciplinary trial from police superintendent charged with misconduct
Emotional apology at disciplinary trial from police superintendent charged with misconduct

An emotional apology from a high-ranking Toronto police officer at a high-profile disciplinary hearing on Wednesday. Supt. Stacy Clarke took the stand and spoke publicly for the first time, apologizing...

7h ago

Counter-protesters call on U of T to dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment
Counter-protesters call on U of T to dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment

Demonstrators at a rally against hate are calling on the University of Toronto to take action and dismantle the pro-Palestinian encampment at King’s College Circle, saying it's making Jewish students...

6h ago

Police back at Drake's mansion a day after shooting to deal with intruder
Police back at Drake's mansion a day after shooting to deal with intruder

A day after one of Drake's security team was shot while guarding the gates to his mansion, officers were back at the sprawling Bridle Path property dealing with an attempted intruder. Toronto police...

11h ago

Toronto cruise past Minnesota 4-0 in first-ever PWHL playoff game
Toronto cruise past Minnesota 4-0 in first-ever PWHL playoff game

Blayre Turnbull scored two goals to lead Toronto to a 4-0 win over Minnesota in the first-ever Professional Women's Hockey League playoff game on Wednesday. Natalie Spooner, with the opening goal and...

7h ago

Top Stories

Emotional apology at disciplinary trial from police superintendent charged with misconduct
Emotional apology at disciplinary trial from police superintendent charged with misconduct

An emotional apology from a high-ranking Toronto police officer at a high-profile disciplinary hearing on Wednesday. Supt. Stacy Clarke took the stand and spoke publicly for the first time, apologizing...

7h ago

Counter-protesters call on U of T to dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment
Counter-protesters call on U of T to dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment

Demonstrators at a rally against hate are calling on the University of Toronto to take action and dismantle the pro-Palestinian encampment at King’s College Circle, saying it's making Jewish students...

6h ago

Police back at Drake's mansion a day after shooting to deal with intruder
Police back at Drake's mansion a day after shooting to deal with intruder

A day after one of Drake's security team was shot while guarding the gates to his mansion, officers were back at the sprawling Bridle Path property dealing with an attempted intruder. Toronto police...

11h ago

Toronto cruise past Minnesota 4-0 in first-ever PWHL playoff game
Toronto cruise past Minnesota 4-0 in first-ever PWHL playoff game

Blayre Turnbull scored two goals to lead Toronto to a 4-0 win over Minnesota in the first-ever Professional Women's Hockey League playoff game on Wednesday. Natalie Spooner, with the opening goal and...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Superintendent Stacy Clarke apologizes at police disciplinary hearing
Superintendent Stacy Clarke apologizes at police disciplinary hearing

An emotional apology from a high-ranking Toronto police officer in a high-profile disciplinary hearing. As Tina Yazdani reports, Superintendent Stacy Clarke gave a tearful testimony as she took the stand after admitting to misconduct.

10h ago

2:55
Diving into the Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef
Diving into the Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef

While speculation swirls around whether a recent Toronto shooting is connected to a rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, Erica Natividad speaks to one expert who says the focus should be on the music.

9h ago

2:59
Nearly 350 charges laid in OPP led child exploitation investigation
Nearly 350 charges laid in OPP led child exploitation investigation

A province-wide investigation leads to 30 children safeguarded from perpetrators online. Afua Baah has the staggering results from Project Aquatic and how A.I. is playing a role in this horrific crime.

11h ago

2:17
Toronto couple steals back their own car
Toronto couple steals back their own car

After police delayed in locating the vehicle which was being tracked, the car owner decided to retrieve the car themselves.

18h ago

2:26
Toronto's latest murder victim described by friends as a 'gentle giant'
Toronto's latest murder victim described by friends as a 'gentle giant'

Toronto police are searching for suspects in a double shooting that left one man dead. Shauna Hunt with the latest on the victim and the investigation.
More Videos