London Drugs president doesn’t know why cyber attackers struck

The open sign at London Drugs Broadway and Vine location has been turned off in Vancouver on Monday, April. 29, 2024. The president of London Drugs says he doesn't know why the company was subject to a cyber attack that forced it to close its stores, but hackers with sophisticated methods are "constantly probing for weaknesses" in online systems. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 9, 2024 12:20 pm.

Last Updated May 9, 2024 12:26 pm.

RICHMOND, B.C. — The president of London Drugs says he doesn’t know why the company was targeted in a cyber attack that forced it to close its stores for more than week, but hackers with sophisticated methods are “constantly probing for weaknesses” in online systems.

Clint Mahlman says the Richmond, B.C.-based pharmacy and retailer had been preparing for such a situation for years, and they shut down immediately after the cybersecurity breach was discovered on April 28 in order to contain the threat.

Since then, he says London Drugs has been working with cybersecurity experts to “methodically go through every system” and bring them back online in a secure way.

Mahlman says he has no knowledge whether the breach might be connected to Premier David Eby’s announcement late Wednesday that the province had detected “sophisticated cybersecurity incidents” involving government networks.

He also says he wouldn’t share “details of any interactions with the threat actors.”

Mahlman says he’s sorry the company couldn’t release more details in the days after the incident, but they don’t want to give the attackers any leverage.

“The cybersecurity experts deal with these people all the time, and as such, they see certain behaviours from certain threat actors,” he said in an interview on Thursday.

Mahlman said hackers look at media reports about the cyber attacks, assessing whether the company is aware of the extent of the breach and its ability to recover. 

“They use that information to either sustain their attack or leverage in some sort of way against the company.”

London Drugs will not knowingly give hackers that leverage, Mahlman says.

“We apologize to the media and our customers that we couldn’t have given more details that they want, but that’s our commitment to the safety and security of our systems and our customers.”

London Drugs said on Tuesday that all 79 of its stores in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba had reopened.

In the B.C. government incidents, Eby said provincial authorities were working with the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security and other agencies to determine the extent of the problem, but there was currently no evidence that sensitive information had been compromised.

He said the investigation was ongoing and more work needed to be done to determine what information could have been accessed.

— By Brenna Owen in Vancouver

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Maple Leafs fire head coach Sheldon Keefe
Maple Leafs fire head coach Sheldon Keefe

The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Sheldon Keefe, the team announced on Thursday. The organization said it would immediately begin searching for a new head coach and decide on the rest of...

updated

48m ago

Man faces 282 charges in 45 LCBO thefts, stole more than $88K worth of alcohol: YRP
Man faces 282 charges in 45 LCBO thefts, stole more than $88K worth of alcohol: YRP

Three people were arrested, including one man from Mississauga, who police say is responsible for 45 alleged thefts and $88,000 of stolen items at LCBO stores across the province. Officers with the...

1h ago

Province to introduce legislation aimed at protecting children from harmful internet content
Province to introduce legislation aimed at protecting children from harmful internet content

The Ford government plans on introducing legislation to protect children's privacy while limiting access to potentially harmful online content. The province says the regulatory changes would ensure...

3h ago

Ontario family receives massive hospital bill as part of LTC law, refuses to pay
Ontario family receives massive hospital bill as part of LTC law, refuses to pay

A southwestern Ontario woman has received an $8,400 bill from a hospital in Windsor, Ont., after she refused to put her mother in a nursing home she hated – and she says she has no intention of paying...

1h ago

