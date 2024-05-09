Man faces 282 charges in 45 LCBO thefts, stole more than $88K worth of alcohol: YRP

Three people were arrested, including one man from Mississauga, who police say is responsible for 45 alleged thefts and $88,000 of stolen items at LCBO stores across the province.

Officers with the York Regional Police Special Enforcement Team (SET) and the LCBO collaborated on the investigation, and on March 25, the male suspect was located in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Mississauga.

It’s alleged that the man assaulted an officer during the arrest and attempted to flee in a vehicle. Responding officers stopped the car, and the suspect and two co-accused were taken into custody.

Authorities released security footage of a theft being committed at an LCBO store, noting that investigators believe there are other retail stores that this suspect may have targeted.

York Regional Police said 40-year-old Matthew Doucette of Mississauga faces over 250 charges, including robbery, 45 counts of theft, 184 counts of breaching a release order, 46 counts of failing to comply with a probation order and other offences, including assaulting police with the intent to resist arrest.

Sarah McBride, 42, and Bruce Doucette, 63, both of no fixed address, were charged with nine combined counts of theft, among other related offences.

A police spokesperson confirmed with CityNews that Matthew Doucette was on conditions not to attend any LCBO in Ontario at the time of these charges.