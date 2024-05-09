Charges against man accused of stabbing wife, daughter in Oshawa upgraded to attempted murder

The charges against a man accused of stabbing his wife and daughter have been upgraded to include attempted murder, Durham police say.

Officers were called to a home in the area of Adelaide Avenue East and Townline Road North in Oshawa on Sunday, May 5, for reports of a stabbing.

“Information was received that the female victim was stabbed by her husband during a domestic altercation,” a release from Durham Regional Police Service states.

Police say during the assault, an adult child of the accused tried to intervene and was also allegedly stabbed. She suffered significant injuries, but was able to flee to a nearby residence for help.

Both victims were treated in hospital and are currently in stable condition.

The 54-year-old suspect, of no fixed address, is now facing an additional charge of attempted murder on top of several other charges including assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm.

The suspect is not being named by police to protect the identities of the victims

He remains in custody pending a bail hearing.