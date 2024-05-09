Pathways Alliance names former MEG Energy CEO Derek Evans as executive chair

CALGARY — Pathways Alliance says former MEG Energy president and CEO Derek Evans is its new executive chair.

Pathways, a consortium of Canada’s largest oilsands companies including MEG Energy, says Evans was closely involved in the alliance during his tenure at the energy company.

The consortium says Evans’ main responsibilities are to provide strategic leadership, lead stakeholder engagement, and support the strategic execution of the member companies’ plan to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The Pathways group consists of Suncor Energy Inc., Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Cenovus Energy Inc., Imperial Oil Ltd., MEG Energy Corp. and ConocoPhillips Canada.

The consortium is proposing to build a $16.5-billion carbon capture and storage network in northern Alberta.

Evans was replaced at MEG Energy on May 1 by former chief operating officer Darlene Gates.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2024.

The Canadian Press