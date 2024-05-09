Pembina Pipeline Corp. sees earnings rise to $439 million in first quarter

The corporate logo of Pembina Pipeline Corp. is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 9, 2024 5:17 pm.

Last Updated May 9, 2024 5:26 pm.

CALGARY — Pembina Pipeline Corp. says it earned $439 million in the first quarter, up from $369 million a year earlier.

The Calgary-based company says its revenue for the quarter ended March 31 was $1.54 billion, down from $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year.

Diluted earnings per common share were 73 cents, up from 61 cents.

Pembina says it’s increasing its dividend for the second quarter by 3.4 per cent to 69 cents per common share.

On April 1, Pembina closed its $3.1-billion purchase of Enbridge Inc.’s stakes in the Alliance pipeline and Aux Sable gas processing facility.

It also updated its 2024 adjusted EBITDA guidance to between $4.05 billion and $4.30 billion, up from previous guidance of between $3.7 billion and $4.0 billion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:PPL)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Uninsured patient faces major hospital bills in Ontario after having legs amputated
Uninsured patient faces major hospital bills in Ontario after having legs amputated

Josue Rivero dreamed of a better life when he relocated from Mexico in late 2021 to join his mother in Canada. That dream, however, quickly became a nightmare when just over a year later, he fell critically...

50m ago

Police told to take training on pursuits after fatal wrong-way GTA highway crash
Police told to take training on pursuits after fatal wrong-way GTA highway crash

Police officers and emergency dispatchers in Durham Region have been instructed to complete a mandatory training course on suspect pursuits within the next two months in light of a wrong-way highway crash...

2h ago

Additional suspect in largest gold heist in Canadian history arrested at Pearson Airport
Additional suspect in largest gold heist in Canadian history arrested at Pearson Airport

Peel Regional Police say they've now identified, charged or issued warrants for 10 people suspected of planning and pulling off the largest gold heist in Canada's history, with the latest arrest taking...

2h ago

Experts warning of significant increase in 'super lice'
Experts warning of significant increase in 'super lice'

As if head lice weren’t hard to eliminate, experts are warning parents about a resurgence of super lice. "A huge dip after COVID, it took a while to come back, but it's back fast and furious," says...

26m ago

Top Stories

Uninsured patient faces major hospital bills in Ontario after having legs amputated
Uninsured patient faces major hospital bills in Ontario after having legs amputated

Josue Rivero dreamed of a better life when he relocated from Mexico in late 2021 to join his mother in Canada. That dream, however, quickly became a nightmare when just over a year later, he fell critically...

50m ago

Police told to take training on pursuits after fatal wrong-way GTA highway crash
Police told to take training on pursuits after fatal wrong-way GTA highway crash

Police officers and emergency dispatchers in Durham Region have been instructed to complete a mandatory training course on suspect pursuits within the next two months in light of a wrong-way highway crash...

2h ago

Additional suspect in largest gold heist in Canadian history arrested at Pearson Airport
Additional suspect in largest gold heist in Canadian history arrested at Pearson Airport

Peel Regional Police say they've now identified, charged or issued warrants for 10 people suspected of planning and pulling off the largest gold heist in Canada's history, with the latest arrest taking...

2h ago

Experts warning of significant increase in 'super lice'
Experts warning of significant increase in 'super lice'

As if head lice weren’t hard to eliminate, experts are warning parents about a resurgence of super lice. "A huge dip after COVID, it took a while to come back, but it's back fast and furious," says...

26m ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Protesters clash at U of T encampment
Protesters clash at U of T encampment

Counter-protesters confronted pro-Palestinian demonstrators outside their encampment at U of T, calling on the university to take action.

18h ago

2:34
Superintendent Stacy Clarke apologizes at police disciplinary hearing
Superintendent Stacy Clarke apologizes at police disciplinary hearing

An emotional apology from a high-ranking Toronto police officer in a high-profile disciplinary hearing. As Tina Yazdani reports, Superintendent Stacy Clarke gave a tearful testimony as she took the stand after admitting to misconduct.

23h ago

2:55
Diving into the Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef
Diving into the Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef

While speculation swirls around whether a recent Toronto shooting is connected to a rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, Erica Natividad speaks to one expert who says the focus should be on the music.

21h ago

2:59
Nearly 350 charges laid in OPP led child exploitation investigation
Nearly 350 charges laid in OPP led child exploitation investigation

A province-wide investigation leads to 30 children safeguarded from perpetrators online. Afua Baah has the staggering results from Project Aquatic and how A.I. is playing a role in this horrific crime.
2:49
Business Report: Canadian airlines given failing grades from customers
Business Report: Canadian airlines given failing grades from customers

Canada's two largest airlines are near the bottom when it comes to customer satisfaction. Plus, there's been another frightening incident involving a Boeing plane. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.
More Videos