Police investigate another intruder at Drake’s Bridal Path mansion, 2nd time in as many days

Toronto police are investigating yet another incident at the home of rapper Drake.

Police say they were called to the sprawling Bridle Path property around 3:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of a trespasser on the premises.

According to police, that individual got into an altercation with security guards before police arrived and he was taken to hospital to be treated for unknown injuries.

It’s unclear if Drake was home at the time of the incident.

It’s the second time in as many days that police have been called to the rapper’s home on Park Lane Circle near Bayview Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East. They were there on Wednesday afternoon after someone tried to gain access to the property. Police said the person was taken into custody “under the Mental Health Act.”

Early Tuesday morning, a security guard was seriously injured after a vehicle drove by the home and opened fire.

Drake is currently at the centre of an ongoing public feud with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar. The two have exchanged a series of songs with increasingly more personal insults directed at each other.

While investigators say they are aware of the ongoing rap feud, there is no evidence to indicate the incidents outside Drake’s home are directly related.