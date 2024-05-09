‘It was my tipping point:’ Police superintendent testifies years of systemic racism led to cheating scandal

Under cross examination, Superintendent Stacy Clarke testified that years of systemic racism and systemic unfairness are what led to her decision to help half a dozen racialized officers cheat during a promotions process. Tina Yazdani reports.

By Tina Yazdani and John Marchesan

Posted May 9, 2024 6:29 pm.

A high-ranking Toronto police officer at the centre of a cheating scandal says she was pushed to her tipping point when she decided to help racialized candidates cheat during promotional exams.

Under cross-examination at her disciplinary hearing on Thursday, Supt. Stacy Clarke said she was trying to “level the playing field” in explaining her actions which she said stemmed from years of lived systemic racism.

“I felt invisible. I felt I was not supposed to be advocating, not for Black members,” Clarke said, expressing her frustration as she advocated for Black officers before their promotional interviews. “It was my tipping point.”

“A product of years of experience with systemic racism, systemic unfairness and specifically what Black members have felt …the rush of everything that occurred, in that moment I became overborne,” she said, describing what led up to her decision to text confidential interview questions to candidates she was mentoring.

“My intention was to just help these officers, and level the playing field.”

Clarke, the first Black woman to hold the rank of superintendent in the service’s history, pleaded guilty to seven counts under the Police Services Act, including three counts each of breach of confidence and discreditable conduct.

As a member of promotional interview panels in 2021, Clarke said she took pictures of questions and answer rubrics and sent them to six of her mentees who were seeking promotions to sergeant. She also met with one of her mentees over three days at her home where she held a mock interview and posed questions sometimes stripped word-for-word from those asked during panels the previous week.

Shortly before Clarke’s misconduct, the Toronto Police Service was expected to adopt a new policy that involved providing everyone with the questions in advance. It’s unclear why that procedure was never put into practice.

Witnesses this week have testified that the promotion process was clearly biased with only 1.7 per cent of Black candidates who had been put up for promotion actually succeeding.

Clarke’s supporters believe she is being unfairly targeted because she is a Black woman.

“This is peanuts to the crimes that police officers do on a daily basis, but the high command has never taken any action against them,” said Kingsley Gilliam of the Black Action Defense Committee.

Clarke is unlikely to be fired over the incident with police officials suggesting she be demoted two ranks, and then work her way back to superintendent in two years. Clarke’s lawyer has argued she should be reinstated to the rank of superintendent after one year.

The hearing is expected to wrap up on Friday.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Uninsured patient faces major hospital bills in Ontario after having legs amputated
Uninsured patient faces major hospital bills in Ontario after having legs amputated

Josue Rivero dreamed of a better life when he relocated from Mexico in late 2021 to join his mother in Canada. That dream, however, quickly became a nightmare when just over a year later, he fell critically...

25m ago

Police told to take training on pursuits after fatal wrong-way GTA highway crash
Police told to take training on pursuits after fatal wrong-way GTA highway crash

Police officers and emergency dispatchers in Durham Region have been instructed to complete a mandatory training course on suspect pursuits within the next two months in light of a wrong-way highway crash...

4h ago

Additional suspect in largest gold heist in Canadian history arrested at Pearson Airport
Additional suspect in largest gold heist in Canadian history arrested at Pearson Airport

Peel Regional Police say they've now identified, charged or issued warrants for 10 people suspected of planning and pulling off the largest gold heist in Canada's history, with the latest arrest taking...

3h ago

Experts warning of significant increase in 'super lice'
Experts warning of significant increase in 'super lice'

As if head lice weren’t hard to eliminate, experts are warning parents about a resurgence of super lice. "A huge dip after COVID, it took a while to come back, but it's back fast and furious," says...

53m ago

Top Stories

Uninsured patient faces major hospital bills in Ontario after having legs amputated
Uninsured patient faces major hospital bills in Ontario after having legs amputated

Josue Rivero dreamed of a better life when he relocated from Mexico in late 2021 to join his mother in Canada. That dream, however, quickly became a nightmare when just over a year later, he fell critically...

25m ago

Police told to take training on pursuits after fatal wrong-way GTA highway crash
Police told to take training on pursuits after fatal wrong-way GTA highway crash

Police officers and emergency dispatchers in Durham Region have been instructed to complete a mandatory training course on suspect pursuits within the next two months in light of a wrong-way highway crash...

4h ago

Additional suspect in largest gold heist in Canadian history arrested at Pearson Airport
Additional suspect in largest gold heist in Canadian history arrested at Pearson Airport

Peel Regional Police say they've now identified, charged or issued warrants for 10 people suspected of planning and pulling off the largest gold heist in Canada's history, with the latest arrest taking...

3h ago

Experts warning of significant increase in 'super lice'
Experts warning of significant increase in 'super lice'

As if head lice weren’t hard to eliminate, experts are warning parents about a resurgence of super lice. "A huge dip after COVID, it took a while to come back, but it's back fast and furious," says...

53m ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Protesters clash at U of T encampment
Protesters clash at U of T encampment

Counter-protesters confronted pro-Palestinian demonstrators outside their encampment at U of T, calling on the university to take action.

19h ago

2:34
Superintendent Stacy Clarke apologizes at police disciplinary hearing
Superintendent Stacy Clarke apologizes at police disciplinary hearing

An emotional apology from a high-ranking Toronto police officer in a high-profile disciplinary hearing. As Tina Yazdani reports, Superintendent Stacy Clarke gave a tearful testimony as she took the stand after admitting to misconduct.
2:55
Diving into the Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef
Diving into the Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef

While speculation swirls around whether a recent Toronto shooting is connected to a rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, Erica Natividad speaks to one expert who says the focus should be on the music.

23h ago

2:59
Nearly 350 charges laid in OPP led child exploitation investigation
Nearly 350 charges laid in OPP led child exploitation investigation

A province-wide investigation leads to 30 children safeguarded from perpetrators online. Afua Baah has the staggering results from Project Aquatic and how A.I. is playing a role in this horrific crime.
2:49
Business Report: Canadian airlines given failing grades from customers
Business Report: Canadian airlines given failing grades from customers

Canada's two largest airlines are near the bottom when it comes to customer satisfaction. Plus, there's been another frightening incident involving a Boeing plane. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.
More Videos