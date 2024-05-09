President Joe Biden cheers the Las Vegas Aces and women’s basketball

A'ja Wilson, right, and Chelsea Gray, left, of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, present jerseys to President Joe Biden, center right, and Vice President Kamala Harris, center left, during an event to celebrate the 2023 WNBA championship team, in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted May 9, 2024 5:19 pm.

Last Updated May 9, 2024 5:44 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden welcomed the reigning WNBA champions, the Las Vegas Aces, to the White House on Thursday, celebrating what he called a “banner year” for women’s basketball.

“It matters to girls and women, finally seeing themselves represented,” Biden said during the celebration, held in the East Room of the White House. “It matters to all Americans. That’s why as a nation, we need to support women’s sports.”

Both he and Vice President Kamala Harris were given the customary jerseys from the winning team. As he held his up, Biden yelled, “Put me in coach, I’m ready to play!”

In her own remarks, Harris praised the team for playing with “such joy” and being role models both on and off the basketball court.

“You simply inspire people across our nation and around the world,” Harris said.

The Las Vegas Aces defeated the New York Liberty in the WNBA championship last October to win their second consecutive WNBA title. As he began his remarks, Biden made a not-so-veiled reference to his own reelection prospects, noting, “I kind of like that back-to-back stuff.”

The Associated Press







