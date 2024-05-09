Ride share driver accused of exposing genitals, sexually assaulting customer

Toronto police have charged a ride share driver after a customer was allegedly sexually assaulted on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Jane Street and Trethewey Drive area at around 1:30 p.m. for reports of a sexual assault.

Investigators say a person requested a ride through a ride share app and was picked up by the suspect.

During the ride, police say the driver exposed his genitals and then sexually assaulted the rider.

The customer was able to exit the vehicle and call police

Police did not say which ride sharing company the driver was working for.

On Wednesday, May 8, 2024, Rajwinder Bhangu, 27, of Brampton, turned himself in to police and was charged with indecent act and sexual assault.