Ride share driver accused of exposing genitals, sexually assaulting customer

Rajwinder Bhangu, 27, of Brampton, is facing charges. Toronto Police

By Michael Talbot

Posted May 9, 2024 11:10 am.

Toronto police have charged a ride share driver after a customer was allegedly sexually assaulted on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Jane Street and Trethewey Drive area at around 1:30 p.m. for reports of a sexual assault.

Investigators say a person requested a ride through a ride share app and was picked up by the suspect.

During the ride, police say the driver exposed his genitals and then sexually assaulted the rider.

The customer was able to exit the vehicle and call police

Police did not say which ride sharing company the driver was working for.

On Wednesday, May 8, 2024, Rajwinder Bhangu, 27, of Brampton, turned himself in to police and was charged with indecent act and sexual assault.

Top Stories

Maple Leafs fire head coach Sheldon Keefe
Maple Leafs fire head coach Sheldon Keefe

The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Sheldon Keefe, the team announced on Thursday. The organization said it would immediately begin searching for a new head coach and decide on the rest of...

23m ago

Man faces 282 charges in 45 LCBO thefts, stole more than $88K worth of alcohol: YRP
Man faces 282 charges in 45 LCBO thefts, stole more than $88K worth of alcohol: YRP

Three people were arrested, including one man from Mississauga, who police say is responsible for 45 alleged thefts and $88,000 of stolen items at LCBO stores across the province. Officers with the...

1m ago

Province to introduce legislation aimed at protecting children from harmful internet content
Province to introduce legislation aimed at protecting children from harmful internet content

The Ford government plans on introducing legislation to protect children's privacy while limiting access to potentially harmful online content. The province says the regulatory changes would ensure...

2h ago

Trucker's body found in trailer in Newfoundland after failed police search in Ontario
Trucker's body found in trailer in Newfoundland after failed police search in Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario, then sent back to Newfoundland, where his body was...

6h ago

