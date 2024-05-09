Scammer who claimed to be an Irish heiress should be extradited to UK, judge rules

FILE - In a December 2013 photo taken in Los Angeles, Johnathan Walton, and Marianne Smyth pose during her tree trimming Christmas party. Smyth was later found guilty of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from Walton as part of one of several scams she was accused of orchestrating. (Johnathan Walton via AP, File)

By Patrick Whittle, The Associated Press

Posted May 9, 2024 5:24 pm.

Last Updated May 9, 2024 5:43 pm.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A convicted scammer who claimed to be an Irish heiress and who is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from several victims should be extradited to the United Kingdom, a federal court has ruled.

Marianne Smyth, who accusers say has also fashioned herself as a witch, a psychic and a friend to Hollywood stars, has been in a Maine jail waiting to learn if she will be extradited. She faces allegations that she stole more than $170,000 from the victims from 2008 to 2010 in Northern Ireland.

U.S. Magistrate Judge John Nivison ruled on Thursday that there is sufficient evidence to certify Smyth’s extradition to the U.K. to face charges. Nivison wrote that Smyth will be in custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending a decision on extradition by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

An attorney for Smyth, who has declined to comment in the past, did not respond to phone calls and emails on Thursday. The judge’s ruling that Smyth should be extradited could help bring about the end of a bizarre saga in which victims have painted Smyth as a master of disguise and a veteran traveling grifter.

Smyth faces four counts of fraud by abuse of position under the U.K. Fraud Act of 2006, and four counts of theft in violation of Northern Ireland’s Theft Act of 1969, Nivison wrote. Authorities overseas have said Smyth stole money that she had promised to invest and arranged to sell a victim a home but took the money. A court in Northern Ireland issued arrest warrants for her earlier this decade.

“The evidence presented regarding Ms. Smyth’s interactions with and transactions involving the individuals … is sufficient to sustain the four fraud charges and the four theft charges that are the subject of the extradition request,” Nivison wrote.

Smyth’s case is similar in some respects to that of Anna Sorokin, a scammer who was convicted of paying for her lifestyle by impersonating a German heiress. Smyth’s victims included Johnathan Walton, a podcaster who warned others of Smyth’s grifts. Smyth was found guilty of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from Walton and spent about two years in jail.

The two had grown close in Los Angeles, and Smyth told Walton she was due an inheritance of $7 million from her wealthy Irish family, but Smyth’s story began to fall apart when Walton learned she was jailed for stealing $200,000 from a travel agency she worked for. Walton used his podcast to gather tips from Smyth’s other accusers. Some of those accusers said Smyth started a fake charity and others said she posed as everything from a cancer patient to Jennifer Aniston’s best friend.

Smyth, who is in fact American, was found and arrested in Maine in February.

Patrick Whittle, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Uninsured patient faces major hospital bills in Ontario after having legs amputated
Uninsured patient faces major hospital bills in Ontario after having legs amputated

Josue Rivero dreamed of a better life when he relocated from Mexico in late 2021 to join his mother in Canada. That dream, however, quickly became a nightmare when just over a year later, he fell critically...

49m ago

Police told to take training on pursuits after fatal wrong-way GTA highway crash
Police told to take training on pursuits after fatal wrong-way GTA highway crash

Police officers and emergency dispatchers in Durham Region have been instructed to complete a mandatory training course on suspect pursuits within the next two months in light of a wrong-way highway crash...

2h ago

Additional suspect in largest gold heist in Canadian history arrested at Pearson Airport
Additional suspect in largest gold heist in Canadian history arrested at Pearson Airport

Peel Regional Police say they've now identified, charged or issued warrants for 10 people suspected of planning and pulling off the largest gold heist in Canada's history, with the latest arrest taking...

2h ago

Experts warning of significant increase in 'super lice'
Experts warning of significant increase in 'super lice'

As if head lice weren’t hard to eliminate, experts are warning parents about a resurgence of super lice. "A huge dip after COVID, it took a while to come back, but it's back fast and furious," says...

26m ago

Top Stories

Uninsured patient faces major hospital bills in Ontario after having legs amputated
Uninsured patient faces major hospital bills in Ontario after having legs amputated

Josue Rivero dreamed of a better life when he relocated from Mexico in late 2021 to join his mother in Canada. That dream, however, quickly became a nightmare when just over a year later, he fell critically...

49m ago

Police told to take training on pursuits after fatal wrong-way GTA highway crash
Police told to take training on pursuits after fatal wrong-way GTA highway crash

Police officers and emergency dispatchers in Durham Region have been instructed to complete a mandatory training course on suspect pursuits within the next two months in light of a wrong-way highway crash...

2h ago

Additional suspect in largest gold heist in Canadian history arrested at Pearson Airport
Additional suspect in largest gold heist in Canadian history arrested at Pearson Airport

Peel Regional Police say they've now identified, charged or issued warrants for 10 people suspected of planning and pulling off the largest gold heist in Canada's history, with the latest arrest taking...

2h ago

Experts warning of significant increase in 'super lice'
Experts warning of significant increase in 'super lice'

As if head lice weren’t hard to eliminate, experts are warning parents about a resurgence of super lice. "A huge dip after COVID, it took a while to come back, but it's back fast and furious," says...

26m ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Protesters clash at U of T encampment
Protesters clash at U of T encampment

Counter-protesters confronted pro-Palestinian demonstrators outside their encampment at U of T, calling on the university to take action.

18h ago

2:34
Superintendent Stacy Clarke apologizes at police disciplinary hearing
Superintendent Stacy Clarke apologizes at police disciplinary hearing

An emotional apology from a high-ranking Toronto police officer in a high-profile disciplinary hearing. As Tina Yazdani reports, Superintendent Stacy Clarke gave a tearful testimony as she took the stand after admitting to misconduct.

23h ago

2:55
Diving into the Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef
Diving into the Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef

While speculation swirls around whether a recent Toronto shooting is connected to a rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, Erica Natividad speaks to one expert who says the focus should be on the music.

21h ago

2:59
Nearly 350 charges laid in OPP led child exploitation investigation
Nearly 350 charges laid in OPP led child exploitation investigation

A province-wide investigation leads to 30 children safeguarded from perpetrators online. Afua Baah has the staggering results from Project Aquatic and how A.I. is playing a role in this horrific crime.
2:49
Business Report: Canadian airlines given failing grades from customers
Business Report: Canadian airlines given failing grades from customers

Canada's two largest airlines are near the bottom when it comes to customer satisfaction. Plus, there's been another frightening incident involving a Boeing plane. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.
More Videos