Stock market today: Asian shares mixed after Wall Street’s lull stretches to a 2nd day

People look at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Zimo Zhong, The Associated Press

Posted May 9, 2024 3:38 am.

Last Updated May 9, 2024 3:42 am.

HONG KONG (AP) — Asian shares were mixed on Thursday after Wall Street’s lull stretched into a second day, with Chinese benchmarks rising after China reported better-than-expected trade figures for April.

U.S. futures were slightly lower and oil prices rose.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 index was down 0.3% at 38,073.98.

Automaker Mitsubishi Motors Corp.’s shares dropped 4.9% after the company forecasted a 7% lower net profit in the fiscal year that will end in March 2025.

Toyota Motor slipped 0.4% after it reported Wednesday that it doubled its net profit in the fiscal year that ended in March.

The U.S. dollar rose to 155.72 Japanese yen from 155.52 yen, as reports in Tokyo speculated on the likelihood of further intervention by the Finance Ministry to curb the yen’s slide.

“We’re always prepared to do so if necessary. We might do it today. We might do it tomorrow,” Masato Kanda, the Finance Vice Minister for International Affairs.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 1.1% to 18,508.53 and the Shanghai Composite index gained 0.6% to 3,148.34.

China reported that its exports rose 1.5% in April from a year earlier, while imports jumped 8.4%. The renewed growth suggests a stronger recovery in demand than earlier data had suggested.

In South Korea, the Kospi lost 1.1% to 2,714.50. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 shed 1.1% to 7,721.60.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 finished virtually unchanged after flipping between modest gains and losses through the day. It edged down by 0.03 to 5,187.67, coming off a very slight gain on Tuesday, which followed a big three-day winning streak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% to 39,056.39, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.2% to 16,302.76.

Uber Technologies slumped 5.7% after reporting worse results for the latest quarter than analysts expected. It also gave a forecasted range for bookings in the current quarter whose midpoint fell below analysts’ estimates.

Shopify tumbled 18.6% despite reporting better profit and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected. The company, which helps businesses sell things online, said its revenue growth would likely slow this quarter and that it would likely make less profit off each $1 in revenue.

Match Group sank 5.4% despite topping profit expectations. The company behind Tinder, Hinge and other dating apps gave a forecast for revenue in the current quarter that fell short of what analysts were expecting.

Intel fell 2.2% after saying the U.S. Commerce Department revoked licenses for exports to a Chinese customer. That could cause its revenue for the current quarter to fall below the midpoint of the forecasted range it had earlier given.

They helped to offset Lyft, which revved 7.1% higher after it topped expectations for profit and revenue. The company said growth was particularly strong for early-morning commutes and weekend-evening trips.

Arista Networks climbed 6.5% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after topping expectations for both profit and revenue. The company sells network components to large scale operations such as datacenters or cloud computing networks.

Most companies have been reporting stronger profits for the start of the year than analysts expected. That and newly revived hopes for coming cuts to interest rates by the Federal Reserve have helped the U.S. stock market to recover from its rough April.

Treasury yields have largely been easing since Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said last week that the central bank remains closer to cutting its main interest rate than hiking it, despite a string of stubbornly high readings on inflation this year. A cooler-than-expected jobs report on Friday, meanwhile, suggested the U.S. economy could pull off the balancing act of staying solid enough to avoid a bad recession without being so strong that it keeps inflation too high.

In other trading, U.S. benchmark crude oil rose 39 cents to $79.38 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude oil, the international standard, was up 27 cents to $83.85 per barrel.

The euro dropped to $1.0741 from $1.0747.

___

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed.

Zimo Zhong, The Associated Press




Top Stories

Emotional apology at disciplinary trial from police superintendent charged with misconduct
Emotional apology at disciplinary trial from police superintendent charged with misconduct

An emotional apology from a high-ranking Toronto police officer at a high-profile disciplinary hearing on Wednesday. Supt. Stacy Clarke took the stand and spoke publicly for the first time, apologizing...

6h ago

Counter-protesters call on U of T to dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment
Counter-protesters call on U of T to dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment

Demonstrators at a rally against hate are calling on the University of Toronto to take action and dismantle the pro-Palestinian encampment at King’s College Circle, saying it's making Jewish students...

4h ago

Biden says US won't supply weapons for Israel to attack Rafah, in warning to ally
Biden says US won't supply weapons for Israel to attack Rafah, in warning to ally

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he would not supply offensive weapons that Israel could use to launch an all-out assault on Rafah — the last major Hamas stronghold in Gaza — over concern for...

8h ago

Police back at Drake's mansion a day after shooting to deal with intruder
Police back at Drake's mansion a day after shooting to deal with intruder

A day after one of Drake's security team was shot while guarding the gates to his mansion, officers were back at the sprawling Bridle Path property dealing with an attempted intruder. Toronto police...

9h ago

