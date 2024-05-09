Suspected militants bomb a school for girls in northwestern Pakistan, once a Taliban stronghold

By Ishtiaq Mahsud, The Associated Press

Posted May 9, 2024 1:58 pm.

Last Updated May 9, 2024 2:13 pm.

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan (AP) — Suspected militants blew up a school for girls in a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban in the country’s volatile northwest, badly damaging the structure but no one was harmed in the overnight attack, a local police official said Thursday.

The attack happened Wednesday night on the only school for girls in Shawa, a town in the North Waziristan district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, local police chief Amjad Wazir said.

He said the attackers used an explosive device to destroy the private Aafia Islamic Girls Model School, where 150 girls studied. Wazir said the school guard was beaten up by the insurgents, who then fled the scene.

There was no immediate claim for the attack, but suspicion was likely to fall on Islamic militants who have often targeted girls’ schools in the province in recent years as they believed women should not be educated.

On Thursday, the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, strongly condemned the attack, calling it a “despicable and cowardly act that could jeopardize the future of many young and talented girls.”

In a statement, Abdullah Fadil, the UNICEF representative in Pakistan, said the “destruction of a girls’ school in a remote and underserved area is a heinous crime detrimental to national progress.”

He pointed to a statement by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday, declaring an education emergency and pledging to work towards enrolling 26 million out-of-school children.

Pakistan witnessed multiple attacks on girls’ schools until 2019 especially in the northwestern Swat Valley and elsewhere in the northwest where Pakistani Taliban for years controlled the former tribal regions. In 2012, the insurgents attacked Malala Yousafzai, a teenaged student and advocate for the education of girls who went on to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

The Pakistani Taliban, who are known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, were evicted from Swat and other regions in recent years. TTP is a separate group but an ally of the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in Afghanistan in 2021.

___

Associated Press writer Riaz Khan contributed for this story from Peshawar, Pakistan.

Ishtiaq Mahsud, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Maple Leafs fire head coach Sheldon Keefe
Maple Leafs fire head coach Sheldon Keefe

The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Sheldon Keefe, the team announced on Thursday. The organization said it would immediately begin searching for a new head coach and decide on the rest of...

updated

2h ago

Man faces 282 charges in 45 LCBO thefts, stole more than $88K worth of alcohol: YRP
Man faces 282 charges in 45 LCBO thefts, stole more than $88K worth of alcohol: YRP

Three people were arrested, including one man from Mississauga, who police say is responsible for 45 alleged thefts and $88,000 of stolen items at LCBO stores across the province. Officers with the...

2h ago

Ontario family receives massive hospital bill as part of LTC law, refuses to pay
Ontario family receives massive hospital bill as part of LTC law, refuses to pay

A southwestern Ontario woman has received an $8,400 bill from a hospital in Windsor, Ont., after she refused to put her mother in a nursing home she hated – and she says she has no intention of paying...

3h ago

Ride share driver accused of exposing genitals, sexually assaulting customer
Ride share driver accused of exposing genitals, sexually assaulting customer

Toronto police have charged a ride share driver after a customer was allegedly sexually assaulted on Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called to the Jane Street and Trethewey Drive area at around 1:30...

3h ago

Top Stories

Maple Leafs fire head coach Sheldon Keefe
Maple Leafs fire head coach Sheldon Keefe

The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Sheldon Keefe, the team announced on Thursday. The organization said it would immediately begin searching for a new head coach and decide on the rest of...

updated

2h ago

Man faces 282 charges in 45 LCBO thefts, stole more than $88K worth of alcohol: YRP
Man faces 282 charges in 45 LCBO thefts, stole more than $88K worth of alcohol: YRP

Three people were arrested, including one man from Mississauga, who police say is responsible for 45 alleged thefts and $88,000 of stolen items at LCBO stores across the province. Officers with the...

2h ago

Ontario family receives massive hospital bill as part of LTC law, refuses to pay
Ontario family receives massive hospital bill as part of LTC law, refuses to pay

A southwestern Ontario woman has received an $8,400 bill from a hospital in Windsor, Ont., after she refused to put her mother in a nursing home she hated – and she says she has no intention of paying...

3h ago

Ride share driver accused of exposing genitals, sexually assaulting customer
Ride share driver accused of exposing genitals, sexually assaulting customer

Toronto police have charged a ride share driver after a customer was allegedly sexually assaulted on Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called to the Jane Street and Trethewey Drive area at around 1:30...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Protesters clash at U of T encampment
Protesters clash at U of T encampment

Counter-protesters confronted pro-Palestinian demonstrators outside their encampment at U of T, calling on the university to take action.

15h ago

2:34
Superintendent Stacy Clarke apologizes at police disciplinary hearing
Superintendent Stacy Clarke apologizes at police disciplinary hearing

An emotional apology from a high-ranking Toronto police officer in a high-profile disciplinary hearing. As Tina Yazdani reports, Superintendent Stacy Clarke gave a tearful testimony as she took the stand after admitting to misconduct.

20h ago

2:55
Diving into the Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef
Diving into the Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef

While speculation swirls around whether a recent Toronto shooting is connected to a rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, Erica Natividad speaks to one expert who says the focus should be on the music.

18h ago

2:59
Nearly 350 charges laid in OPP led child exploitation investigation
Nearly 350 charges laid in OPP led child exploitation investigation

A province-wide investigation leads to 30 children safeguarded from perpetrators online. Afua Baah has the staggering results from Project Aquatic and how A.I. is playing a role in this horrific crime.

20h ago

2:49
Business Report: Canadian airlines given failing grades from customers
Business Report: Canadian airlines given failing grades from customers

Canada's two largest airlines are near the bottom when it comes to customer satisfaction. Plus, there's been another frightening incident involving a Boeing plane. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.

21h ago

More Videos