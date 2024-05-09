Weekend need-to-know: Charity runs continue on Mother’s Day

It’s the season of the charity runs. This Mother’s Day weekend, the runs will continue with the Sporting Life 10K and Meagan’s Hug happening this Sunday.

Keep in mind, there will be some road closures related to the events, which is expected to be released by Toronto police shortly, as well as a Line 1 partial subway shutdown on Saturday.

Sporting Life 10K and Meagan’s Hug

The Sporting Life 10K, benefiting Campfire Circle, which provides camp-inspired programs that provide safe spaces for children with cancer or other serious illness, allowing the kids to be kids, once again.

The run starts at Yonge and Davisville and will end at Bandshell Park in Exhibition Place on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, Meagan’s Hug, which raises funds for research into paediatric brain tumours, is also taking place on Sunday. The walk begins at Hotel X and ends with a hug around SickKids Hospital.

For more details and how to sign up, click here.

PWHL playoffs, Blue Jays and Toronto FC in action

Game 2 of the PWHL Toronto-Minnesota series is happening this Friday in Toronto as the hometown team holds a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series. The game is happening at the Coca-Cola Coliseum.

The Blue Jays will kick off a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Friday evening at the Rogers Centre. Tickets are available for all three match-ups with the first pitch going out at 7:07 p.m. on Friday, 3:07 p.m. on Saturday, and 1:37 p.m. on Sunday.

Meanwhile at BMO Field, Toronto FC will take on New York City at 7:30 p.m.

Comic Arts Festival

The Toronto Comic Arts Festival will be showcasing Canada’s comic talents on a world stage while promoting some of the best creators and publishers to the event.

It’s happening on Saturday and Sunday at the Toronto Reference Library and is free to attend. More details about the event and programming over the weekend can be found here.

Spice Food & Wine Festival

The Spice Food & Wine Event is your chance to sample 45 ethnic food vendors, wineries and wine importers all together in one outdoor venue.

A DJ will be keeping the party alive while attendees munch on Caribean, African, Indian, Thai and Latin American food amongst many others with wine tastings to match.

There will also be seminars scheduled throughout the day at the Fort York National Historic Site and the event will kick off at 12 p.m. Tickets are still available.

TTC/GO closures

Line 1 partial closure

There will be no subway service both-ways between Davisville and Sheppard-Yonge stations for planned track work on Saturday, May 11. Shuttle buses will operate.

Lakeshore West GO service update

Due to critical track work in the corridor, Lakeshore West trains will operate every 15 minutes between Union Station and Oakville GO and then hourly between Oakville and West Harbour GO stations.

Some scheduled trains between Aldershot GO and West Harbour GO will be operating via GO bus replacement.

Road closures

Ongoing Gardiner closures

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.

Other ongoing city closures