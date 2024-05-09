Weekend need-to-know: Charity runs continue on Mother’s Day

Sporting Life 10K
Runners taking part in the Sporting Life 10K. (Photo via sportinglife10k.ca)

By Meredith Bond

Posted May 9, 2024 11:07 am.

Last Updated May 9, 2024 11:20 am.

It’s the season of the charity runs. This Mother’s Day weekend, the runs will continue with the Sporting Life 10K and Meagan’s Hug happening this Sunday.

Keep in mind, there will be some road closures related to the events, which is expected to be released by Toronto police shortly, as well as a Line 1 partial subway shutdown on Saturday.

Sporting Life 10K and Meagan’s Hug

The Sporting Life 10K, benefiting Campfire Circle, which provides camp-inspired programs that provide safe spaces for children with cancer or other serious illness, allowing the kids to be kids, once again.

The run starts at Yonge and Davisville and will end at Bandshell Park in Exhibition Place on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, Meagan’s Hug, which raises funds for research into paediatric brain tumours, is also taking place on Sunday. The walk begins at Hotel X and ends with a hug around SickKids Hospital.

For more details and how to sign up, click here.

PWHL playoffs, Blue Jays and Toronto FC in action

Game 2 of the PWHL Toronto-Minnesota series is happening this Friday in Toronto as the hometown team holds a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series. The game is happening at the Coca-Cola Coliseum.

The Blue Jays will kick off a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Friday evening at the Rogers Centre. Tickets are available for all three match-ups with the first pitch going out at 7:07 p.m. on Friday, 3:07 p.m. on Saturday, and 1:37 p.m. on Sunday.

Meanwhile at BMO Field, Toronto FC will take on New York City at 7:30 p.m.

Comic Arts Festival

The Toronto Comic Arts Festival will be showcasing Canada’s comic talents on a world stage while promoting some of the best creators and publishers to the event.

It’s happening on Saturday and Sunday at the Toronto Reference Library and is free to attend. More details about the event and programming over the weekend can be found here.

Spice Food & Wine Festival

The Spice Food & Wine Event is your chance to sample 45 ethnic food vendors, wineries and wine importers all together in one outdoor venue.

A DJ will be keeping the party alive while attendees munch on Caribean, African, Indian, Thai and Latin American food amongst many others with wine tastings to match.

There will also be seminars scheduled throughout the day at the Fort York National Historic Site and the event will kick off at 12 p.m. Tickets are still available.

TTC/GO closures

Line 1 partial closure

There will be no subway service both-ways between Davisville and Sheppard-Yonge stations for planned track work on Saturday, May 11. Shuttle buses will operate.

Lakeshore West GO service update

Due to critical track work in the corridor, Lakeshore West trains will operate every 15 minutes between Union Station and Oakville GO and then hourly between Oakville and West Harbour GO stations.

Some scheduled trains between Aldershot GO and West Harbour GO will be operating via GO bus replacement.

Road closures

Ongoing Gardiner closures

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.

Other ongoing city closures

  • O’Connor Drive is down to a single lane each way between Bermondsey and Sandra for road reconstruction and sewer and watermain installation until the summer of 2024.
  • The Yonge and Bloor intersection will be reduced to a single lane all ways for condo construction and sewer installation until 2025.
  • University Avenue will be reduced to a single lane in both directions between College Street and Queen Street West to complete several infrastructure projects for the next several months.
  • Queen Street is fully closed to traffic between Bay and Victoria Streets to accommodate work on a new station for the Ontario Line subway. The closure is scheduled to last for at least four-and-a-half years until 2027.
  • Northbound Yonge Street is reduced to one lane between Wellington and King Streets for TTC construction. The project is scheduled to continue into 2024.
  • Two northbound lanes of Yonge Street from King Street to Wellington Street are closed for TTC construction until Sept. 30, 2024.
  • Finch Avenue West is reduced to a single lane in both directions from Dufferin to Wilmington for sewer installation until October 2024.
  • Eglinton Avenue West is down to a single lane east of Islington and west of Scarlett Road for tunneling work related to the multi-year Eglinton Crosstown West Extension project.
Top Stories

Maple Leafs fire head coach Sheldon Keefe
Maple Leafs fire head coach Sheldon Keefe

The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Sheldon Keefe, the team announced on Thursday. The organization said it would immediately begin searching for a new head coach and decide on the rest of...

24m ago

Man faces 282 charges in 45 LCBO thefts, stole more than $88K worth of alcohol: YRP
Man faces 282 charges in 45 LCBO thefts, stole more than $88K worth of alcohol: YRP

Three people were arrested, including one man from Mississauga, who police say is responsible for 45 alleged thefts and $88,000 of stolen items at LCBO stores across the province. Officers with the...

3m ago

Province to introduce legislation aimed at protecting children from harmful internet content
Province to introduce legislation aimed at protecting children from harmful internet content

The Ford government plans on introducing legislation to protect children's privacy while limiting access to potentially harmful online content. The province says the regulatory changes would ensure...

2h ago

Trucker's body found in trailer in Newfoundland after failed police search in Ontario
Trucker's body found in trailer in Newfoundland after failed police search in Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario, then sent back to Newfoundland, where his body was...

6h ago

