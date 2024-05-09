What Canadians are saying about the death of Rex Murphy

The National Post is reporting that Rex Murphy has died. Murphy worked as a columnist for the newspaper, which said in an obituary on its website that he died at 77 after a battle with cancer. Here’s what Canadians are saying about the news.

“Rex Murphy was one of the most intelligent and fiercely free-thinking journalists this country has ever known. Laureen and I extend our deepest condolences to Rex’s family and loved ones.” — Former prime minister Stephen Harper

—

“Canada has lost an icon, a pioneer of independent, eloquent, and fearless thought, and always a captivating orator who never lost his touch. I was honoured to toast to Rex a few months ago on receiving the Game Changers Award for one of this country’s true game changers. Rex, you will be dearly missed.” — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre

—

“Newfoundlanders and Labradorians are mourning one of our own tonight, and sending condolences to his family and friends. Rex Murphy’s quick wit and mastery of words were unmatched, and his presence was significant – whether or not everyone always agreed.” — Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey

—

“Alberta’s government and her people send our condolences and love to the family, friends, and colleagues of Rex Murphy. Canada will never have a voice like his again- as a proud Newfoundlander he championed what he believed to be right for our country and was always a good and true friend to Alberta. Rest in peace, dearest Rex.” — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith

—

“Long before I played him on 22 Minutes, he worked with my dad at VOCM. There was no greater wordsmith in Newfoundland. And it’s a place where know for wordplay. You might not always agree with what he had to say but oh, how he could say it.” — Comedian Mark Critch

—

“Rex Murphy, born in Newfoundland before it even entered Confederation, was a strong advocate for western Canada. That’s because he was a fiercely proud Canadian who believed every part of Canada should be treated fairly because every part of Canada makes our nation stronger.” — Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe

—

“I first met Rex Murphy when we were both interviewed on TV in 1978. He stole the show. We disagreed about many things, but I never lost my affection and admiration for him. He loved Newfoundland and Canada and was fearless.” — Canadian UN Ambassador Bob Rae

—

“B’nai Brith Canada is deeply saddened by the death of Rex Murphy, an outspoken supporter of Israel and the Jewish people. Murphy had long been one of the premier journalists in Canada. He was a television commentator, radio host, author, podcaster and columnist. His opinion pieces in the National Post were consistently well read and often bred controversy. Recently, he wrote a brilliant piece in the Post about Israel and antisemitism. Atop the piece was this headline: ‘Hatred of Israel is the great moral disorder of our time.'” — B’nai Brith Canada



This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2024.

The Canadian Press