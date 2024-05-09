Yoon rejects South Korean opposition’s calls for special investigation of his wife and top officials

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol attends a press conference marking his second year in office at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea Thursday, May 9, 2024. (Song Kyung-seok/Pool Photo via AP)

By Hyung-jin Kim And Kim Tong-hyung, The Associated Press

Posted May 9, 2024 3:12 am.

Last Updated May 9, 2024 3:56 am.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s president on Thursday dismissed calls for independent investigations into allegations involving his wife and top officials, drawing quick, strong rebukes from his political rivals.

After his conservative ruling party suffered a heavy loss in the recent April 10 parliamentary elections, President Yoon Suk Yeol faces what appears to be his biggest political challenge yet as opposition parties would extend their control of the National Assembly to 2028.

The opposition has recently stepped up its demand for an independent investigation into first lady Kim Keon Hee over various scandals, such as her alleged involvement in a stock price manipulation scheme and the release of spy camera footage showing her receiving a luxury bag from a Korean American pastor.

In a news conference marking his two years in office, Yoon said he apologizes for what he calls “my wife’s unwise behavior” in accepting the Christian Dior bag but refused to elaborate because the scandal is under investigation by prosecutors.

Yoon described the demand for a new, special investigation on Kim’s shares price allegation as a political offensive, as Kim wasn’t charged or convicted from investigations that began when the Democratic Party was in power. Yoon already in January had vetoed a bill calling for the appointment of an independent counsel to investigate his wife’s stock price allegation.

During Thursday’s conference, Yoon also made it clear that he opposes another Democratic Party-led push for a special investigation into suspicions surrounding the death of a marine who drowned during a search for flood victims in 2023.

Yoon called the marine’s death heartbreaking, but stressed that police and an anti-corruption investigation agency have already been examining the case. Yoon said he would approve a new independent investigation if police and the anti-corruption investigation agency fail to address public suspicions over the case. Questions over why the marine was mobilized without safety gear and whether the government tried to prevent top officials from being held accountable have persisted.

Last week, the opposition-controlled parliament passed a bill calling for an independent investigation of the death, after ruling party members boycotted a floor vote in protest.

Later Thursday, the Democratic Party’s floor leader, Park Chan-dae, lambasted Yoon for rejecting its call for the special investigation of the marine’s death. “I can’t help questioning whether he sympathizes with the public indignant over the wrongful death of the marine at all,” Park said.

Party spokesperson Han Min-soo also said Yoon’s opposition to his wife’s new investigation proves she is “a sanctuary” in criminal investigations.

Despite the election defeat, Yoon’s major foreign policy agenda is likely to be unchanged as he does not need parliamentary endorsements. Yoon has made a bolstered military alliance with the U.S. the heart of his foreign policy, while pushing to expand trilateral Seoul-Washington-Tokyo cooperation to cope with North Korean nuclear threats and other challenges.

Yoon also Thursday criticized North Korea’s alleged arms exports to Russia to fuel its warfighting in Ukraine and maintained that Seoul will stick to its principle of providing only non-lethal support to Ukraine.

“We have a very clear policy that we do not provide lethal, offensive weapons to any side” in active conflict, Yoon said.

Since the start of the war, South Korea has sold artillery rounds to the United States, saying that the rounds were meant to backfill depleted U.S. stocks. The country also signed several arms deals with European powers eager to bolster their defenses in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“North Korea’s export of these weapons is not only an illicit activity to support the war in Ukraine, but also a clear violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions over the North Korean nuclear issue,” Yoon said. “So, we are taking necessary actions in coordination with the U.N. and international community.”

Hyung-jin Kim And Kim Tong-hyung, The Associated Press







Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Emotional apology at disciplinary trial from police superintendent charged with misconduct
Emotional apology at disciplinary trial from police superintendent charged with misconduct

An emotional apology from a high-ranking Toronto police officer at a high-profile disciplinary hearing on Wednesday. Supt. Stacy Clarke took the stand and spoke publicly for the first time, apologizing...

6h ago

Counter-protesters call on U of T to dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment
Counter-protesters call on U of T to dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment

Demonstrators at a rally against hate are calling on the University of Toronto to take action and dismantle the pro-Palestinian encampment at King’s College Circle, saying it's making Jewish students...

4h ago

Biden says US won't supply weapons for Israel to attack Rafah, in warning to ally
Biden says US won't supply weapons for Israel to attack Rafah, in warning to ally

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he would not supply offensive weapons that Israel could use to launch an all-out assault on Rafah — the last major Hamas stronghold in Gaza — over concern for...

8h ago

Police back at Drake's mansion a day after shooting to deal with intruder
Police back at Drake's mansion a day after shooting to deal with intruder

A day after one of Drake's security team was shot while guarding the gates to his mansion, officers were back at the sprawling Bridle Path property dealing with an attempted intruder. Toronto police...

9h ago

Top Stories

Emotional apology at disciplinary trial from police superintendent charged with misconduct
Emotional apology at disciplinary trial from police superintendent charged with misconduct

An emotional apology from a high-ranking Toronto police officer at a high-profile disciplinary hearing on Wednesday. Supt. Stacy Clarke took the stand and spoke publicly for the first time, apologizing...

6h ago

Counter-protesters call on U of T to dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment
Counter-protesters call on U of T to dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment

Demonstrators at a rally against hate are calling on the University of Toronto to take action and dismantle the pro-Palestinian encampment at King’s College Circle, saying it's making Jewish students...

4h ago

Biden says US won't supply weapons for Israel to attack Rafah, in warning to ally
Biden says US won't supply weapons for Israel to attack Rafah, in warning to ally

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he would not supply offensive weapons that Israel could use to launch an all-out assault on Rafah — the last major Hamas stronghold in Gaza — over concern for...

8h ago

Police back at Drake's mansion a day after shooting to deal with intruder
Police back at Drake's mansion a day after shooting to deal with intruder

A day after one of Drake's security team was shot while guarding the gates to his mansion, officers were back at the sprawling Bridle Path property dealing with an attempted intruder. Toronto police...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Superintendent Stacy Clarke apologizes at police disciplinary hearing
Superintendent Stacy Clarke apologizes at police disciplinary hearing

An emotional apology from a high-ranking Toronto police officer in a high-profile disciplinary hearing. As Tina Yazdani reports, Superintendent Stacy Clarke gave a tearful testimony as she took the stand after admitting to misconduct.

9h ago

2:55
Diving into the Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef
Diving into the Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef

While speculation swirls around whether a recent Toronto shooting is connected to a rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, Erica Natividad speaks to one expert who says the focus should be on the music.

8h ago

2:59
Nearly 350 charges laid in OPP led child exploitation investigation
Nearly 350 charges laid in OPP led child exploitation investigation

A province-wide investigation leads to 30 children safeguarded from perpetrators online. Afua Baah has the staggering results from Project Aquatic and how A.I. is playing a role in this horrific crime.

10h ago

2:17
Toronto couple steals back their own car
Toronto couple steals back their own car

After police delayed in locating the vehicle which was being tracked, the car owner decided to retrieve the car themselves.

17h ago

2:26
Toronto's latest murder victim described by friends as a 'gentle giant'
Toronto's latest murder victim described by friends as a 'gentle giant'

Toronto police are searching for suspects in a double shooting that left one man dead. Shauna Hunt with the latest on the victim and the investigation.
More Videos