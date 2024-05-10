700 union workers launch 48-hour strike at Virgin Hotels casino off Las Vegas Strip

Culinary Local 226 members picket at the start of a 48 hour strike at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Friday, May 10, 2024. About 700 workers walked off the job at a hotel-casino just off the Las Vegas Strip Friday morning in what union organizers said would be a 48-hour strike after spending months trying to reach a deal for new 5-year contract with Virgin Hotels. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP) Las Vegas Review-Journal

By The Associated Press

Posted May 10, 2024 1:35 pm.

Last Updated May 10, 2024 1:42 pm.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — About 700 workers walked off the job at a hotel-casino near the Las Vegas Strip Friday morning in what union organizers said would be a 48-hour strike after spending months trying to reach a deal for new five-year contract with Virgin Hotels.

The Culinary Union Local 226, the largest in Nevada, said the action marked its first strike in 22 years. The union authorized a citywide strike late last year, but it reached agreements with all the major hotel-casinos on the Strip covering about 40,000 workers before the end of the year, and with most downtown and off-Strip properties in early February covering another 10,000 workers.

Guest room attendants, cocktail and food servers, porters, bellmen, cooks, bartenders, laundry and kitchen workers were among those walking a picket line in front of Virgin Hotels a few blocks west of the Strip just after dawn on Friday, union organizers said.

Virgin Hotels filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board on Wednesday ahead of the anticipated strike, accusing the union of failing to negotiate in good faith “despite our sincere efforts to meet and negotiate.” It said union officials were engaged in “unlawful ‘take it or leave it’ bargaining.”

“Because the Union has not told us what agreements it believes are necessary to avoid a strike, we have asked the Union to join us in mediation as soon as possible,” Virgin Hotels said. “The goal of mediation is to reach an agreement without disrupting our guests and our team members’ lives with a work stoppage.”

While much smaller scale than the looming strikes last year, the property is still a notable Vegas landmark because of its proximity to the Strip and because the big Hard Rock guitar sat on that plot for so long. People coming from the airport to the Strip are likely to see the picket lines.

The last time the Culinary Union’s members went on strike was in 2002 at Golden Gate hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas.

Earlier this year, union members at other Las Vegas-area properties received deals of a roughly 32% salary increase over five years, including 10% in the first year, Culinary previously said.

Ted Pappageorge, secretary-treasurer for the Culinary Union, said they had called off a strike deadline at Virgin Hotels in February when the looming Super Bowl helped put pressure on other hotel-casinos to come to the bargaining table in order to give management more time to address its financial situation and reach a settlement at the 1,500-room hotel-casino.

But he said they had waited long enough and were hopeful the 48-hour strike would help expedite a new agreement on wage and benefit increases.

“It’s been nearly one year since the contract at Virgin Las Vegas expired on June 1, 2023 and workers are still working without a contract,” he said in a statement.

Pappageorge told reporters at a news conference on Thursday that the complaint to the NLRB had no merit.

“The charge is just a company stunt, and it’s unfortunate and sad that they’ve waited until the eve of the strike to even have that kind of discussion,” Pappageorge said.

The Associated Press






Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 injured in Mississauga stabbing during domestic incident, man in custody: police
3 injured in Mississauga stabbing during domestic incident, man in custody: police

A man is in custody, and three people were injured during a domestic dispute and triple stabbing in Mississauga early on Friday morning, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities responded to a call in...

1h ago

Hold and secures lifted at Burlington schools after Halton police search for wanted suspect
Hold and secures lifted at Burlington schools after Halton police search for wanted suspect

Halton police say the hold and secures at a number of schools in Burlington has been lifted. The schools were all in the area of New Street and Dynes Road as police searched for 41-year-old Tom Shade. It's...

7m ago

Brendan Shanahan to remain as Maple Leafs president as organization touts roster changes
Brendan Shanahan to remain as Maple Leafs president as organization touts roster changes

Brendan Shanahan will remain president of the Toronto Maple Leafs as he took full accountability for the team's lack of playoff success and vowed to keep an open mind about roster changes this summer,...

17m ago

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg retiring this October
Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg retiring this October

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg has announced he will be retiring this October. Pegg, who was also the General Manager of Emergency Management through the COVID-19 pandemic, made the announcement on...

2h ago

Top Stories

3 injured in Mississauga stabbing during domestic incident, man in custody: police
3 injured in Mississauga stabbing during domestic incident, man in custody: police

A man is in custody, and three people were injured during a domestic dispute and triple stabbing in Mississauga early on Friday morning, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities responded to a call in...

1h ago

Hold and secures lifted at Burlington schools after Halton police search for wanted suspect
Hold and secures lifted at Burlington schools after Halton police search for wanted suspect

Halton police say the hold and secures at a number of schools in Burlington has been lifted. The schools were all in the area of New Street and Dynes Road as police searched for 41-year-old Tom Shade. It's...

7m ago

Brendan Shanahan to remain as Maple Leafs president as organization touts roster changes
Brendan Shanahan to remain as Maple Leafs president as organization touts roster changes

Brendan Shanahan will remain president of the Toronto Maple Leafs as he took full accountability for the team's lack of playoff success and vowed to keep an open mind about roster changes this summer,...

17m ago

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg retiring this October
Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg retiring this October

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg has announced he will be retiring this October. Pegg, who was also the General Manager of Emergency Management through the COVID-19 pandemic, made the announcement on...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:11
Undocumented young man billed for hospital stay after amputation
Undocumented young man billed for hospital stay after amputation

One year after arriving from Mexico to be with his mother, Josue Rivero ended up falling ill, ended up in a coma with an infection and had his legs amputated. Then he received a bill for nearly $90,000. Mark McAllister shares his story.

20h ago

2:36
Sheldon Keefe responds to Leafs' firing him
Sheldon Keefe responds to Leafs' firing him

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn on why the Toronto Maple Leafs fired Head Coach Sheldon Keefe and how he responded.

4h ago

2:40
Experts warning about the rise of super lice
Experts warning about the rise of super lice

Just when you thought these critters were hard to get rid of, experts are warning parents about a resurgence of super lice. Afua Baah has the details rapid return of the tiny bugs.

20h ago

2:59
Business Report: Tough winter season for Canadian Tire
Business Report: Tough winter season for Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire, Cineplex and video game company Roblox are all being impacted by reduced customer spending. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.

21h ago

4:00
Maple Leafs fire head coach Sheldon Keefe
Maple Leafs fire head coach Sheldon Keefe

The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Sheldon Keefe following a first round playoff loss. Lindsay Dunn looks at the dismissal and some of the potential candidates to replace Keefe behind the bench.
More Videos