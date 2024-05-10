Another alleged intruder at Drake’s mansion seriously injured after guard altercation

Police say an alleged trespasser at Drake's Toronto home was sent to hospital with serious injuries after getting into an altercation with security guards. Police investigate a crime scene outside the mansion of Canadian rap artist Drake in Toronto on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 10, 2024 9:25 am.

Last Updated May 10, 2024 9:42 am.

TORONTO — Police say an alleged trespasser at Drake’s Toronto home was sent to hospital with serious injuries after getting into an altercation with security guards.

It’s the second reported trespasser at the superstar rapper’s Bridle Path mansion since one of his security guards was injured in a high-profile shooting outside the gates early Tuesday.

The unrest comes against the backdrop of a rap feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, which had seen both artists trade increasingly personal attacks and unsubstantiated allegations.

Toronto police say no charges have been laid after officers were called to the mansion Thursday afternoon about a trespasser on the property who got into an altercation with guards before police arrived.

Police say the alleged trespasser was sent to hospital and paramedics say they transported one adult in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Another person who tried to gain access to the property on Wednesday was apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Toronto to be granted WNBA expansion team for 2026 season
Toronto to be granted WNBA expansion team for 2026 season

The WNBA is coming to Toronto as the city will be awarded an expansion franchise to begin play in 2026, Sportsnet confirmed on Friday. The CBC's Shireen Ahmed was the first to report on the news. Billionaire...

1h ago

3 injured in Mississauga stabbing, man in custody
3 injured in Mississauga stabbing, man in custody

A man is in custody, and three people are injured, one critically, following a triple stabbing in Mississauga early on Friday morning, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities responded to a call in the...

updated

1h ago

Man arrested in string of sexual assaults involving minors in North York
Man arrested in string of sexual assaults involving minors in North York

A 44-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly committing multiple sexual assaults targeting minors, including an 11-year-old girl, in North York. Authorities first received a report of a sexual...

9m ago

Employment rises by 90,000 in April, jobless rate unchanged at 6.1%
Employment rises by 90,000 in April, jobless rate unchanged at 6.1%

Canadian employers added 90,000 jobs in April, marking the largest employment gain in more than a year. Statistics Canada released its labour force survey on Friday, which says the jobless rate held...

29m ago

