B.C.’s David Eby, Alberta’s Danielle Smith watch Oilers-Canucks playoff game together

Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) allows a goal to Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson, back right, as Brock Boeser (6) and Edmonton's Vincent Desharnais (73) watch during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, in Vancouver, on Friday, May 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 10, 2024 10:54 pm.

Last Updated May 10, 2024 11:26 pm.

VANCOUVER — Hockey brought a pair of provincial politicians together Friday when the premiers of B.C. and Alberta took in a playoff game between the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks.

B.C. Premier David Eby and his Alberta counterpart, Danielle Smith, watched Game 2 from a private suite at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

Several others were in the suite and the two premiers did not sit next to one another.

Smith challenged Eby to a bet over the result of the best-of-seven, second-round Stanley Cup playoff series over social media last week.

Eby accepted the wager, which will see the loser of the all-Canadian matchup deliver a statement, written by the winner, in their provincial Legislature while wearing the opponent’s jersey.

The Canucks went into the game up 1-0 in the series. Games 3 and 4 are set to be played in Edmonton on Sunday and Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2024.

The Canadian Press

