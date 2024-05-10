Billy Graham statue for U.S. Capitol to be unveiled next week

Billy Graham speaks as his son Franklin Graham, right, listens during a dedication ceremony for the Billy Graham Library, May 31, 2007 in Charlotte, N.C.. A statue of the late Rev. Billy Graham set to stand inside the U.S. Capitol to represent North Carolina will be unveiled next week in a ceremony. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) AP2007

By The Associated Press

Posted May 10, 2024 5:49 pm.

Last Updated May 10, 2024 5:57 pm.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A statue of the late Rev. Billy Graham set to stand inside the U.S. Capitol to represent North Carolina will be unveiled next week in a ceremony.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, other congressional members and the family of the Charlotte-born evangelist are expected to attend unveiling of the 7-foot (2.1-meter) tall bronze statue on Thursday in the National Statuary Hall, the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association said in a news release.

The North Carolina General Assembly approved legislation in 2015 asking a congressional committee to eventually approve a likeness of Graham for display in the hall. Rules say a person’s statue can only be installed posthumously. Graham, who lived most of his adult life in Montreat, died in 2018 at age 99.

Each state gets two statues. The Graham statue will replace one of early 20th-century Gov. Charles Aycock, who, while known as an education advocate, has fallen from favor because of his ties to the white supremacy movement at the time.

The Graham sculpture, created by Charlotte-based artist Chas Fagan, depicts Graham gesturing toward an open Bible in his hand, the association said. The statue was bronzed in Seagrove. The base, created from Rowan County granite, is inscribed with two Bible verses that highlight Graham’s evangelistic ministry.

The other North Carolina statue commissioned for the National Statuary Hall is a likeness of Civil War-era Gov. Zebulon Vance, who was also a Confederate military officer and U.S. senator.

Graham was the most widely heard Christian evangelist in history, preaching in person to more than 210 million people worldwide.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

At least 2 injured after vehicle strikes bus shelter in North York
At least 2 injured after vehicle strikes bus shelter in North York

At least two people have been injured after a vehicle reportedly struck a bus shelter in North York. Police were called to Bayview Avenue and Post Road just after 5 p.m. Paramedics tell CityNews...

22m ago

Motorcyclist injured in Mississauga crash
Motorcyclist injured in Mississauga crash

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash in Mississauga involving a van. Police say they were called to Burnhamthorpe Road West and Perivale Road for reports of a collision Friday afternoon. A...

32m ago

One male injured after fight at Clark Park in Brampton
One male injured after fight at Clark Park in Brampton

Peel police say one male has been injured with possible stab wounds after a fight broke out between youths at Clark Park in Brampton. Police responded to reports of a fight with injuries on the east...

18m ago

Durham police say high-risk violent offender released into community poses 'significant risk'
Durham police say high-risk violent offender released into community poses 'significant risk'

Police in Durham Region are warning the public that a high-risk violent offender has been released back into the community. Police say 45-year-old Keith Theodore Constantin was arrested for breaching...

12m ago

Top Stories

At least 2 injured after vehicle strikes bus shelter in North York
At least 2 injured after vehicle strikes bus shelter in North York

At least two people have been injured after a vehicle reportedly struck a bus shelter in North York. Police were called to Bayview Avenue and Post Road just after 5 p.m. Paramedics tell CityNews...

22m ago

Motorcyclist injured in Mississauga crash
Motorcyclist injured in Mississauga crash

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash in Mississauga involving a van. Police say they were called to Burnhamthorpe Road West and Perivale Road for reports of a collision Friday afternoon. A...

32m ago

One male injured after fight at Clark Park in Brampton
One male injured after fight at Clark Park in Brampton

Peel police say one male has been injured with possible stab wounds after a fight broke out between youths at Clark Park in Brampton. Police responded to reports of a fight with injuries on the east...

18m ago

Durham police say high-risk violent offender released into community poses 'significant risk'
Durham police say high-risk violent offender released into community poses 'significant risk'

Police in Durham Region are warning the public that a high-risk violent offender has been released back into the community. Police say 45-year-old Keith Theodore Constantin was arrested for breaching...

12m ago

Most Watched Today

2:23
Boxwood shrubs in part of Ontario under threat due to invasive pests
Boxwood shrubs in part of Ontario under threat due to invasive pests

Boxwood shrubs in part of the Greater Toronto Area and southwestern Ontario are increasingly under threat by invasive pests and fungal issues. Nick Westoll has more.

8h ago

3:11
Undocumented young man billed for hospital stay after amputation
Undocumented young man billed for hospital stay after amputation

One year after arriving from Mexico to be with his mother, Josue Rivero ended up falling ill, ended up in a coma with an infection and had his legs amputated. Then he received a bill for nearly $90,000. Mark McAllister shares his story.

23h ago

2:36
Sheldon Keefe responds to Leafs' firing him
Sheldon Keefe responds to Leafs' firing him

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn on why the Toronto Maple Leafs fired Head Coach Sheldon Keefe and how he responded.

7h ago

2:40
Experts warning about the rise of super lice
Experts warning about the rise of super lice

Just when you thought these critters were hard to get rid of, experts are warning parents about a resurgence of super lice. Afua Baah has the details rapid return of the tiny bugs.

23h ago

2:59
Business Report: Tough winter season for Canadian Tire
Business Report: Tough winter season for Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire, Cineplex and video game company Roblox are all being impacted by reduced customer spending. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.
More Videos